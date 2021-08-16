Letter: Still hoping to save Claremont

I'm writing from the perspective of a longtime Cumberland County resident who sees herself needing the skilled care of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center sometime in the more-near-than-far future. At age 74, I try to take nothing for granted. The sale of Claremont has concerned me greatly. To see its long history of service to the county and its residents nearing an end is disheartening. I've heard such good things about Claremont in the last two years, it's hard to hear that it's being sold.