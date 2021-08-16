Cancel
Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture Market to Reach $48,714 Million by 2025 | CAGR 14.7%

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture by System and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025, "the global IoT in agriculture market is expected to generate $48,714 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.70% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the precision farming segment led the IoT in agriculture market, followed by the livestock monitoring segment. Growth in this segment is supplemented by rise in global population, development of internet technology, where localized data processing is done on the farm itself, which helps lower the cost and increase the adoption of IoT technology in precision farming.

