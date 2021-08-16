Cancel
3D Printing Medical Device Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

houstonmirror.com
 5 days ago

Opportunities in the 3D printing medical device market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the 3D printing medical device market is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 36%. In this market, photo polymerization is the largest segment by technology, whereas software & services is largest by component. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like rapid adoption of this technology, established medical infrastructure, and ongoing R&D activities.

