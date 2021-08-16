Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Sports Market Expected to Reach $48.6 Billion by 2027-Allied Market Research

houstonmirror.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the key players analyzed in the fantasy sports market analysis includes Dream Sports, DraftKings Inc., Fantacalcio, FanDuel (Flutter Entertainment), Rotoworld, FantasyPros, Rotowire, Fantrax, Sportech Inc., and NFL Fantasy. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Fantasy Sports Market by Sports Type, Platform, and Demographics:...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Basketball#Dream Sports#Draftkings Inc#Flutter Entertainment#Rotoworld#Fantasypros#Fantrax#Sportech Inc#Cagr#Chinese#Tencent#Kae Capital#Nazara Technologies#Sivers Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Industryhoustonmirror.com

Thermoplastic Pipe Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the thermoplastic pipe market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the thermoplastic pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%-5%. In this market, thermoplastic composite pipes (TCP) are the largest segment by product type, whereas oil & gas is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like urbanization and industrialization growth along with increasing mining activities.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Ultrasonic Electrosurgery Devices Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

250 Pages Ultrasonic Electrosurgery Devices Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, Ultrasonic Electrosurgery Devices sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
Agriculturehoustonmirror.com

Climate-Smart Agriculture Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 |AG Leader Technology, BouMatic, LLC.

Latest published market study on Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Climate-Smart Agriculture space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., AG Leader Technology, BouMatic, LLC., SST Development Group, Inc., Semiosbio Technologies, Inc., GEA Group AG, Precision Planting, Inc., DeLaval Corporation, Trimble, Inc., The Climate Corporation, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, Inc. & Raven Industries, Inc..
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Text Analytics Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Latest published market study on Global Text Analytics Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Text Analytics space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Bitext Innovations S.L., KNIME.com AG, Luminoso Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, MeaningCloud LLC, Infegy, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, OpenText Corporation, Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., Clarabridge, Inc., Lexalytics, Inc. & Averbis.
Electronicsphiladelphiaherald.com

Portable Mini Fridge Market Size Is Estimated To Reach $1,748.9 Million In 2025 | Allied Market Research

According to "Allied Market Research" the portable mini fridges market is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years owing to growing adoption of portable mini fridges in developing regions such as India, Brazil, South Korea and more among others. Furthermore, adoption of micro home concepts & mobile homes and increase in the adoption of recreational vehicles are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth for the portable mini fridge market in the coming years.
Businesshoustonmirror.com

Flow Meter Market Expected to Cross $11.9 Billion by 2026, At a CAGR of 6.3%

The global flow meter market is moving toward the maturity phase in its industry life cycle wherein growth opportunities are largely influenced by technological advancement. Development in technology is helping manufacturers to develop technologically advanced new generation flow meter that aimed to be more user-friendly with better functionalities. Therefore, the need for skilled manpower can be eliminated, reducing the overall cost. Some of the other factors contributing to the global flow meter market growth are rise in demand for smart and intelligent flow meters, and increase in adoption in industries like power generation, oil & gas, water, and wastewater treatment.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Online Dietary Supplement Market Study: An Emerging Hint of Opportunity

Latest published market study on Global Online Dietary Supplement Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Online Dietary Supplement space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Amazon, DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland, Abbott Laboratories, Bodybuilding.com, Glanbia, Amway, Vitamin World, GlaxoSmithKline & Vitacost.com.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Local Marketing Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Brandify, CBInsights, Centermark

Worldwide Local Marketing Software Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Local Marketing Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Balihoo, BrandBuilder, Brandify, CBInsights, Centermark, Footprints for Retail, GoDaddy(Main Street Hub), Marketing Essentials, MatchCraft, MomentFeed, OutboundEngine, Pica9(CampaignDrive), ReachLocal, Scanova, Signpost, SproutLoud Media Networks LLC, ThriveHive, Vivial & Womply.
Industryhoustonmirror.com

Smart Food Logistic Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Teletrac Navman, Hacobu, Orbcomm--, Sensitech

The latest launched report on Worldwide Smart Food Logistic Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Worldwide Smart Food Logistic. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as Orbcomm, Sensitech, Berlinger & Co.AG, Geotab Inc., Kii Corporation, Hacobu Co., Ltd., Teletrac Navman, Monnit Corporation, Controlant, Samsara Networks, Inc., Seaos, Nippon Express co.ltd. & YUSEN LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Trend Of Fitness Is Likely To Prevail In Market Of N-acetyl-d-neuraminic Acid During Forecast Period 2028

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of N-Acetyl-D-neuraminic acid, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Recruitment Market: Ready To Fly on high Growth Trends | Allegis, Kelly Services, Adecco, Randstad, Manpower Group, Recruit

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Recruitment Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 with detailed information of Product Types [, Traditional Recruitment & Digital Recruitment], Applications [Recruitment of Permanent Staffing, Recruitment of Temporary Staffing] & Key Players Such as Adecco, Randstad, Manpower Group, Recruit, Allegis Group, ADP, CIIC, Hays, Kelly Services, Robert Half, Mercer, Aon Hewitt, Temp Holdings, Teamlease, Jobrapido, CareerBuilder, Innovsource, IKYA etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Recruitment report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Artificial Intelligence in Business Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Google, Microsoft, IBM

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Artificial Intelligence in Business Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Artificial Intelligence in Business market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Payroll Software Market May Set New Growth Story | Oracle, Ultimate software, SumTotal Systems

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Payroll Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Payroll Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Softball Caps & Belts Recent Developments & Emerging Trends To 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Softball Caps & Belts market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Softball Caps & Belts.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Natural Rubber Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Kent Elastomer, Rubfila International, Reliablea

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Natural Rubber Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Natural Rubber market outlook.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Whole Genome Amplification Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Merck, QIAGEN, GENERAL ELECTRIC

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Whole Genome Amplification Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Whole Genome Amplification market outlook.

Comments / 0

Community Policy