Taliban commander declaring victory in Afghanistan says he spent 8 years in Guantanamo Bay

By Ryan Merrifield
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVjk3_0bTOQYVL00

A Taliban commander claimed he was previously locked up in Guantanamo Bay for eight years during a victory speech from inside Kabul's Presidential Palace.

Militants marched through the capital city on Sunday before demanding a peaceful transfer of power and then declaring an Islamic state of Afghanistan.

During a live-streamed press conference Taliban fighters were seen sitting at the presidential desk.

Outside the ancient palace the streets had descended into chaos, with President Ashraf Ghani among thousands of nationals to flee, while US helicopters evacuated diplomats from the embassy.

Have you been affected by the situation in Afghanistan? Let us know at webnews@mirror.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfiyE_0bTOQYVL00
A Taliban commander claims he spent eight years in Guantanamo Bay ( Image: Al Jazeera)

Fighting and stampedes broke out at Kabul airport as desperate evacuees attempted to leave the country before all commercial flights were stopped, and only military planes could leave.

The US-controlled Guantanamo Bay detention centre in Cuba was established by George W Bush in 2002 where suspected terrorists were taken without trial and tortured.

A spokesman for the Taliban's political office has declared the war in Afghanistan over, with the new ruling regime to be imminently revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXqOJ_0bTOQYVL00
Taliban fighters give a victory speech from Kabul palace as Islamists seize Afghanistan

Speaking to Al-Jazeera TV yesterday, Mohammad Naeem said: "We assure everyone that we will provide safety for citizens and diplomatic missions. We are ready to have a dialogue with all Afghan figures and will guarantee them the necessary protection."

He said it is not believed foreign forces will repeated "their failed experience in Afghanistan again", adding: "We move with responsibility in every step and make sure to have peace with everyone...We are ready to deal with the concerns of the international community through dialogue."

Meanwhile, fellow spokesman Suhail Shaheen said there would be "no revenge" against those employed by the fallen government, but added: "Our policy is that no one should leave the country. We need Afghans to stay."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SWeb_0bTOQYVL00
Taliban fighters and local residents sit over an Afghan National Army (ANA) humvee vehicle ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands of nationals have rushed to the Pakistan border or been caught up in the chaos at Kabul airport in which at least five people have been killed.

President Ghani - who is in an undisclosed location - said he left to "prevent a flood of bloodshed" but in doing so has effectively handed the reigns of power to the insurgents.

It comes as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said the government is doing everything in its power to safely evacuate all British nationals but admitted "some people won't get back".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBtGw_0bTOQYVL00
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace choked up during an interview about the situation in Afghanistan ( Image: LBC)

Speaking this morning, the minister admitted it was a "surprise" at how quickly Kabul fell to the Taliban.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning: "I think what was the surprise was the speed at which we find ourselves with the Taliban in Kabul.

He went on to say an extra 600 troops are being deployed, with the initial plan for them to be there until potentially the end of the month with a target of up to 1,500 people flown home per day.

Mr Wallace added the "symbolically" seeing the old British Embassy taken by the Taliban is "not what any of us wanted", but emphasised its operations had already relocated.

Asked if it is the right time to recognise the Taliban as the Afghan government he said:"I think there is a lot of more to come before those decisions are made."

