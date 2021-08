In a profile for the Maryland State Bar Association published during the Tokyo Olympics, Edward Neufville, a 2003 graduate of the Law School, reflected on his own Olympic journey and its impact on his legal career. Neufville was born in Liberia and emigrated to the U.S. when he was 14. He was recruited by several colleges to run track, and after his freshman year at UNC-Chapel Hill, he was chosen by Liberia to be a member of their 4×100 relay team for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.