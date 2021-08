Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Aug. 20, 2021: Ecco has named Panos Mytaros as CEO. He replaces Steen Borgholm, who stepped down in a mutual agreement. Mytaros worked at the brand for 27 years across Europe, North America, and Asia and joined Ecco’s managing board in 2011. Aug. 19, 2021: Dick’s Sporting Goods has promoted Navdeep Gupta to EVP, chief financial officer, effective Oct. 1. Gupta will be responsible for the company’s finance, investor relations, accounting, business...