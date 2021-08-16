Cancel
Texas State

Texas Counted More Prison Suicides In 2020 Than In Any Other Year Over The Last Two Decades

By Jill Ament, Laura Rice
texasstandard.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas state prisons reported 50 inmate deaths in 2020. That was up from 36 in 2019, and around 40 in 2018. So far in 2021, the numbers are on track to exceed 50. Keri Blakinger uncovered these numbers, and some of the stories behind them, for The Marshall Project. She says while it’s difficult to point to exactly what’s contributing to the rise, she can identify some potential reasons.

#Prison#Suicide#Solitary Confinement#The Marshall Project#Texas Standard
