Texas Counted More Prison Suicides In 2020 Than In Any Other Year Over The Last Two Decades

ABILENE, Texas — Dozens of undocumented immigrants were brought to Abilene a few days ago and local officials were not notified by ICE. Congressman Joey Arrington said, “The ice agency did not inform any local officials or state elected or myself so we don’t know any part of this, nobody knows, we’re in the dark as to a lot of things” He also said, "There are people that have a criminal record and there are people who are COVID positive who are being released into community." This concerns him as we are already at a level 5 for COVID in our community.