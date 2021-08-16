Cancel
Liberty, NY

State police respond to a fatal ATV crash in the town of Liberty

By Harlem Valley News
theharlemvalleynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState police respond to a fatal ATV crash in the town of Liberty. On August 15, 2021 at approximately 8:50 p.m., state police from the Liberty barracks responded to Mongaup Road in the town of Liberty for an ATV crash. Investigation revealed that Richard J. Dempwolf, age 45 from Maybrook, NY was operating a 2005 Honda ATV, he traveling west on Mongaup Road when he lost control and left the roadway and struck a tree. A couple driving by the area noticed the damaged ATV and the injured operator, they notified 911. Hurleyville Fire Department were first on scene and informed the troopers that the operator appeared to have died on impact. Dempwolf was pronounced deceased at the scene.

