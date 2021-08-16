Cancel
HCSO Deputy Resigns After Caught Lying About a Wreck

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was recently made aware of the findings of a California Highway Patrol investigation involving a sheriff’s deputy on August 7, 2021. The California Highway Patrol concluded that there were no other vehicles involved in the crash, contradictory to the deputy’s initial statement provided to investigating officers. Upon learning this information, the Sheriff’s Office acted swiftly to begin an internal investigation into the matter.

