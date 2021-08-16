Cancel
Clinton, NC

Arthur E. ‘Gene’ Pierce, 85

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON — Mr. Arthur Eugene “Gene” Pierce, 85, of 95 Denton Avenue, passed away on Friday evening, Aug. 13, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tim Ameen officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church and other times at his home. A private interment will be held prior to the memorial service on Tuesday morning.

www.mydailyrecord.com

