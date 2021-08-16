Cancel
CR: ‘Pre-Entry Test Offered for Spring Police Academy at College of the Redwoods’

By Oliver Cory
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago

This is a press release from College of the Redwoods:. The College of the Redwoods Basic Law Enforcement Training Center is currently filling the roster for the 129th Basic Law Enforcement Academy scheduled to begin January 10, 2022. The first step to joining the Academy is the POST Entry Level Law Enforcement Test Battery (PELLETB). Testing is being offered on weekdays for individuals. The Academy will also offer group tests on Saturday, August 28 at 9:00 am. There will be additional testing opportunities on October 2 and November 6 at 9:00 am. Anyone wishing to take the test can call the office at 707-476-4334 to register. Prior to the written test, there will be a required physical assessment consisting of:

