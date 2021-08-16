Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Munis steady, but sleepy

By Christine Albano, Gary Siegel
bondbuyer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMunicipals were steady on Monday as New York City took orders of over $110 million on the first day of a two-day retail order period for $1.039 billion of general obligation bonds. Investors prepared for a week that will see nearly $10 billion of new volume come to market. Triple-A...

www.bondbuyer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muni Bonds#Municipal Bonds#Corporate Bonds#Government Bonds#Munis#U S Treasury#Utilities#Ihs Markit#Nyc#Citigroup Global Markets#Goldman Sachs#Sweet Big Apple#The Federal Reserve#Nordea Asset Management#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Economybondbuyer.com

Senior Associate, Treasury and Capital Markets, Bonds

Senior Associate, Treasury and Capital Markets, Bonds. We help society’s foundational institutions—healthcare and higher education—to achieve their full potential in service to others. We are our clients’ trusted partners in ever-changing times. For more than 30 years, Kaufman Hall has provided independent, objective insights grounded in sound data and analysis to help clients fulfill their missions, achieve their goals, and tackle their toughest problems. Kaufman Hall provides world-class management consulting in strategic financial planning (a concept we created); performance improvement; partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions; and treasury and capital markets. Kaufman Hall’s consulting is supported by a deep foundation of benchmarking and software tools. At Kaufman Hall, we believe that sustained success is never an accident. It is the result of sound decision making, based on data-driven analysis and disciplined thinking, and guided by the fundamental principles of corporate finance.
BusinessZacks.com

Is Fed Preparing for QE Taper? ETFs to Buy

Minutes from the July Federal Reserve meeting, released on Aug 18, hinted at the inclination to start tapering asset purchases before the end of the year. However, this does not mean any likelihood of the interest rate hikes. The minutes also noted that “some” members chose to wait until early in 2022 to begin QE tapering, as quoted on a CNBC article. The minutes indicated that the economy had touched its inflation target and was “close to being satisfied” with the development on job growth.
Economymarketpulse.com

New Zealand dollar steadies

The New Zealand dollar has stabilized on Friday but is in negative territory for a fifth straight day. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6824, down 0.04% on the day. It was quite the week for the RBNZ, which can take much of the responsibility for the New Zealand dollar tanking over 3% this week against the greenback. The RBNZ was widely expected to raise interest rates from 0.25% to 0.50% at its policy meeting, but an outbreak of Covid in New Zealand triggered a lockdown across the country. The central bank decided that this was not the time to hike rates, which would have made it the first major central bank to raise rates since the Covid pandemic hit in early 2020. The abrupt backtrack sent the New Zealand dollar sharply lower, and the currency has plunged 3.05% this week.
Marketsbondbuyer.com

Northeast deal volume up 4.8% in first six months

Northeast municipal issuers sold $59.9 billion of debt over the first six months of this year, up 4.8% from the same period of 2020 as states, cities and agencies adjusted to the COVID-19 environment and other variables. That included a 13.3% spike in the first quarter, to $29.5 billion from...
Stocksbondbuyer.com

Lackluster Friday caps busy week as munis end flat ahead of $7B calendar

The tax-exempt market languished through a quiet summer Friday as municipals finished unchanged for the sixth straight trading session. IHS Ipreo estimates supply for the upcoming week at $7.04 billion. The week’s supply is composed of $5.36 billion of negotiated deals and $1.68 billion of competitive sales. Breaking it down, Refinitiv MMD calculated the tax-exempt total at $5.99 billion and taxables at about $1.04 billion. The week average volume this year has been $6.5 billion.
Businessbondbuyer.com

Kaplan open to shifting view on taper if Delta curbs recovery

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he’s open to adjusting his view that the Federal Reserve should start tapering its asset-purchase program sooner rather than later if the Delta variant persists and hurts economic progress. The Fed is currently buying $80 billion per month in Treasuries and $40 billion in...
Teton County, WYbondbuyer.com

Kansas City Fed shifts Jackson Hole symposium to virtual event

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual Jackson Hole gathering, which was due to be held in person Aug. 26-28, is now shifting to a virtual format, the bank announced Friday. The regional Fed bank said it was making the move “due to the recently elevated COVID-19 health risk...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip as Fed seen coy on taper

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields dropped across the board on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, after minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed that the world’s most important central bank is not yet ready to slow down its asset purchases. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s...
Energy Industryactionforex.com

Oil Falls, Gold Stays Steady

Both Brent crude and WTI endured a tough day at the office yesterday as global growth concerns and a strong post-minute’s US dollar saw both contracts post significant losses. The US official crude inventories fell by more than expected, as did distillates, but traders chose to focus on the unexpected rise in gasoline stocks. Oil markets usually tend to cherry-pick the data they want to fit their preferred narrative with official crude inventories. The fact that they focused on rising gasoline stocks underlines the growth/recovery fears and emphasises it as the prevailing sentiment in the market.
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Stocks Slide 1.8% After Fed Minutes Reveal Talks on Tapering

LONDON — European markets sank on Thursday as investors digested the latest Federal Reserve minutes. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was trading about 1.8% lower in early afternoon deals, with all sectors in the red apart from utilities. Basic resources, autos, and retail led the sectorial losses. The CAC 40 in...
Businessschiffgold.com

The Fed Stabilizes the Economy?

According to the Federal Reserve, it exists to “stabilize” the economy. Does it though?. Despite inflation coming in hotter than expected month after month this year, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell assures us we need not worry. This surge of inflation is “transitory.” But even if it isn’t we still don’t need to worry. He assures us that if inflation does prove to be significant and “materially” above its 2% goal, the Fed will use its tools to guide inflation back down.
StocksDailyFx

Fed Minutes Spook Investors: CAC 40 and DAX 30 Picking Up Bearish Momentum

The latest meeting minutes confirm the Fed has started to consider tapering asset purchases. CAC 40 take a tumble after an impressive performance over the last few weeks. DAX 30 pulls away from 16,000 as it struggles below its ascending trendline. Global stocks are falling this Thursday morning as the...
Businessfa-mag.com

Muni Buyers Scoop Up Billions In Bonds They Won't See For Months

State and local governments barred from a key refinancing tactic are turning more than ever to a funding tool that helps them avoid the risk of rising interest rates. Sales of municipal bonds that won’t be delivered to investors until months after they price have reached about $10.5 billion in 2021, up 174% from the same period a year ago and on pace for a record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. California issued the largest ever so-called delayed-delivery bond four months ago, while deals by issuers from across the country are set to price in the weeks ahead.
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

US Fed Officials Expect To Pull Back On Stimulus This Year

US central bankers expect to start pulling back on stimulus measures this year, if the economic recovery continues, according to the minutes of the July policy meeting released Wednesday. While the discussions showed some division among Federal Reserve officials on the prospects for inflation and employment, with few exceptions they...
Connecticut Statebondbuyer.com

Connecticut names Wright CIO of $40 billion pension fund

Edward “Ted” Wright will begin Monday as chief investment officer of the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds, which consist of six state pension funds and nine state trust funds. Wright will advise state Treasurer Shawn Wooden, the sole trustee of the funds, and take responsibility for the day-to-day management...
Businessbondbuyer.com

NYC, Miami-Dade County come to market as municipals remain steady

Investors digested three mammoth deals of $1 billion or more in the primary market on a heavy day of issuance as municipals remained unchanged, Treasuries were mostly steady, and more than $2.5 billion flowed into long-term municipal bonds. Primary market activity was brisk Wednesday as all eyes turned to the...
Economybondbuyer.com

PRASA successfully refunds 2012 bonds

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority successfully refunded Series 2012 A and B bonds Tuesday, despite ratings on existing bonds deep in speculative territory. Senior manager Barclays Capital priced $812.66 million of the Series 2021A, Series 2021C taxable, and Series 2022A forward delivery bonds Tuesday. The total size of the deal is expected to be $1.8 billion, with the remainder of the deal being executed Wednesday according to Barclays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy