Transform Into a Data-Driven Commerce Organization

The power of combined solutions and data-driven marketing is now available in the BigCommerce app store to help create a more personalized customer experience. Ascent360 announced that their data-driven marketing platform will now be available in the BigCommerce App Marketplace. This integration will help retail and e-commerce companies leverage the power of their existing customer data and use it to identify unique customer segments, send personalized messages at scale, and measure marketing ROI. These combined solutions are the key to unlocking greater conversion and retention, increasing sales, and building long-term customer relationships.