Inside Reach 871, A US C-17 Packed With 640 Afghans Trying to Escape the Taliban

By Tara Copp, Marcus Weisgerber
Defense One
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely evacuated some 640 Afghans from Kabul late Sunday, according to U.S. defense officials and photos obtained by Defense One. That’s believed to be among the most people ever flown in the C-17, a massive military cargo plane that has been operated by the U.S. and its allies for nearly three decades. Flight tracking software shows the plane belongs to the 436th Air Wing, based at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

San Angelo, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Biden Administration Charging Citizens 'More Than $2,000' Each for Evacuation Flight Out of Afghanistan

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN — The Biden Administration is charging U.S. citizens for their flight out of Kabul, a U.S. State Department advisory states. “Repatriation flights are not free, and passengers will be required to sign a promissory loan agreement and may not be eligible to renew their U.S. passports until the loan is repaid. The cost may be $2,000USD or more per person,” states an Overseas Security Advisory Council notice posted on August 14. The OSAC is part of the Bureau of Diplomatic Security at the U.S. Department of State.
Foreign Policycitizensjournal.us

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans To Propose Bill Forcing Biden Administration To Reveal How Much US Weaponry Taliban Seized During Takeover

Added by Greg Albaugh on August 19, 2021. Tags: Afghan Security Forces, drones, National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Taliban, terrorist allies, The Daily Caller New Foundation, Thomas Catenacci, U.S. taxpayers, UH-60 Black Hawks. Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee plan to offer legislation that would require the Biden administration...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The State Department Has Abandoned Its CH-46 Helicopters In Afghanistan

Evacuations in Kabul will likely be the last major mission for U.S. CH-46 "Phrogs," which served in this same role in Saigon nearly 50 years ago. The U.S. State Department has confirmed that seven CH-46E Sea Knight helicopters, also colloquially known as "Phrogs," belonging to its Air Wing have been rendered inoperable and abandoned in Afghanistan as part of the ongoing evacuation effort. This non-combatant evacuation operation, or NEO, could very well be the last major mission ever for any Sea Knight belonging to the U.S. government, with the State Department already in the process of divesting its entire fleet.
WorldThe Guardian

Afghanistan: thousands stranded in Kabul as Taliban go door-to-door

Tens of thousands of Americans and Afghans who collaborated with US forces remain stranded in Kabul, as the US government grappled with an overwhelming backlog of visas and Taliban checkpoints which were preventing people safely reaching the airport. With the 31 August deadline looming, tens of thousands of people eligible...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

He promised an "organized resistance" to Taliban rule. Now he wants U.S. help to lead that fight.

While the Taliban's dramatic takeover of Afghanistan was met with little resistance, clear signs of defiance were appearing on Thursday. In an op-ed published in The Washington Post, the son of Afghanistan's most famed anti-Taliban fighter claimed to have the forces to mount an effective resistance, but he called on the United States to supply arms and ammunition to his militia.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russia offers to fly Afghans out of Afghanistan to other countries

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to provide its civilian aircraft to fly Afghan citizens from Afghanistan to other countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. "We are ready to offer the services of Russian civilian aviation to provide flights for any number of Afghan citizens...
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Who originally supported Trump's deal with the Taliban?

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace claimed on Thursday morning that Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer had supported the deal between the US and the Taliban last year. Mr Wallace has criticised the deal this week, as the crisis in Afghanistan unfolded. What was the deal with the Taliban?. The deal -...
Posted by
The Independent

Afghanistan news – live: Delegated Raab call not made as Taliban hunts down government staff despite amnesty

The Foreign Office did not call an Afghan minister last week regarding the safety of local interpreters, the government has admitted.The department initially said that foreign secretary Dominic Raab had been “too busy” to make the call, but insisted it had been delegated to a junior minister."Given the rapidly changing situation it was not possible to arrange a call before the Afghan government collapsed,” it said.The revelation that the request was never made comes after Mr Raab faced pressure to resign over the debacle.Meanwhile, the Taliban is reported to have increased its door-to-door searches for former government employees, despite publicly...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Navy Fighters Are Flying Armed Overwatch Missions Over Kabul

The Pentagon says American combat aircraft are covering the evacuations, but have not flown shows of force maneuvers or carried out any strikes. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets flying from the deck of the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, which is...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Taliban's Arms Seizures Embarrass Washington

Videos of Taliban fighters parading in US-made armored vehicles, wielding US-supplied firearms and climbing on American Black Hawk helicopters after the defeat of Afghan government forces have embarrassed the White House. The Islamist insurgents, who easily captured control of the country after a months-long campaign, seized huge amounts of weaponry,...

