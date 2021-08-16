Inside Reach 871, A US C-17 Packed With 640 Afghans Trying to Escape the Taliban

Evacuations in Kabul will likely be the last major mission for U.S. CH-46 "Phrogs," which served in this same role in Saigon nearly 50 years ago. The U.S. State Department has confirmed that seven CH-46E Sea Knight helicopters, also colloquially known as "Phrogs," belonging to its Air Wing have been rendered inoperable and abandoned in Afghanistan as part of the ongoing evacuation effort. This non-combatant evacuation operation, or NEO, could very well be the last major mission ever for any Sea Knight belonging to the U.S. government, with the State Department already in the process of divesting its entire fleet.