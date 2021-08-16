Cancel
Afghanistan’s fall makes U.S. border security more essential than ever

By Editorials
Washington Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus isn’t the only pathogen on the loose. Weakness is also contagious, and President Biden has caught it. Engrossed with the current pandemic, he has fled from the fight to defeat Islamic extremists in Afghanistan. The reappearance of the black flag of terrorism, combined with the president’s “progressive” policy of easy immigration, has set the conditions for America’s enemies to revive their assault on our homeland. The nation’s borders must be secured. Now.

MilitaryNavy Times

Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he is committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal. He also pushed back against criticism that the U.S. should have...
PoliticsKIMT

Defense secretary says U.S. can't help civilians get to Afghanistan airport

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military does not have the forces and firepower in Afghanistan to expand its current mission from securing the Kabul airport to collecting Americans and at-risk Afghans elsewhere in the capital and escorting them for evacuation, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday. The question of whether...
AfghanistanWSMV

More than 600 people pack U.S. Air Force cargo plane leaving Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP/Meredith) — The Pentagon has released a photo showing hundreds of Afghan citizens packed inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, as they were transported from Hamid Karzai International Airport on Sunday. That was the day the Taliban swept into Kabul, the Afghan capital, after capturing most...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Create ‘humanitarian corridors’

The fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban has handed over an entire nation to unspeakable cruelty, violence, terrorism, and egregious abuse of women and girls. Safe passage out of Afghanistan for thousands of Americans and our allies, including Afghan translators, their families, former U.S. employees, and others, must be immediately prioritized.
MilitaryWashington Times

U.S. walking away from Afghanistan was never the right option

America’s mission in Afghanistan has been reduced to cinders, and the human cost will be incalculable. The impact of this betrayal of our military will be felt for generations. This demoralization couldn’t come at a worse time. With an ascendant Communist China, a strong U.S. military is needed now more...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden: U.S. has made ‘significant progress’ on Afghanistan evacuations

President Biden on Friday declared that the U.S. has made “significant progress” getting citizens and allies out of Afghanistan, as he convened a White House press conference to address the intense criticism he‘s suffered over the chaos at the Kabul airport. “Any American who wants to come, we will get...
Posted by
WashingtonExaminer

Pentagon’s description of Afghanistan evacuation clashes with the reality in Kabul

THE GROUND TRUTH? To hear the Pentagon tell it, the massive airlift operation at the Kabul airport is going about as well as could be expected. The airport is safe and fully operational, thanks to 5,000 U.S. troops. American citizens are getting through the Taliban checkpoints. And thousands of people, including Americans, foreign nationals, and Afghans, have been evacuated since the Afghan capital fell five days ago.
Politicswiproud.com

US not meeting goal for evacuations from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. military says it evacuated about 3,000 people from the Kabul airport in Afghanistan Thursday, 350 of them American citizens, but that’s well short of the goal of between 5,000 and 9,000 people daily. The process is being hindered by Taliban militants, who continue to make...
U.S. Politicsdailyjournal.net

Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule

WASHINGTON — Educated young women, former U.S. military translators and other Afghans most at-risk from the Taliban appealed to the Biden administration to get them on evacuation flights as the United States struggled to bring order to the continuing chaos at the Kabul airport. President Joe Biden and his top...
MilitaryWashington Times

Failure in Afghanistan: Undeclared wars can’t be won

In 105 AD, the Roman Emperor Trajan, anxious to control gold mines north of the Danube, built a bridge – the Bridge of Apollodorus — just downstream from Belgrade. At 1200 yards long, it was the longest arch bridge built on the planet for at least the next 1000 years.

