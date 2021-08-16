Afghanistan’s fall makes U.S. border security more essential than ever

The coronavirus isn’t the only pathogen on the loose. Weakness is also contagious, and President Biden has caught it. Engrossed with the current pandemic, he has fled from the fight to defeat Islamic extremists in Afghanistan. The reappearance of the black flag of terrorism, combined with the president’s “progressive” policy of easy immigration, has set the conditions for America’s enemies to revive their assault on our homeland. The nation’s borders must be secured. Now.