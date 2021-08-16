Cancel
NFL

Packers begin trimming roster by releasing P Ryan Winslow and OL Jon Dietzen

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
The process of getting down to 85 players by Tuesday’s deadline began Monday for the Green Bay Packers.

The team announced the release of punter Ryan Winslow and offensive lineman Jon Dietzen.

Winslow was added to the team’s practice squad last December and re-signed in January. He punted three times (for 147 yards, 49.0 average) and held for one extra point in the preseason opener on Saturday night against the Houston Texans. His release leaves JK Scott as the only punter on the roster.

Winslow’s three punts against the Texans were returned for 70 yards, giving him a net average of only 25.7.

Dietzen, an undrafted free agent from Wisconsin, signed in May. He did not participate in the team’s preseason opener on Saturday night.

All 32 NFL teams must trim rosters to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon. The Packers need to cut three more players.

#Texans #The Packers #American Football #P Ryan Winslow #The Green Bay Packers
