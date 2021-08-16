Cancel
High Point, NC

American Silk hires new CEO

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago
HIGH POINT — American Silk Mills announced Monday that it has a new chief executive officer.

Oscar Reig-Plaza is the former vice president of sales at Covington Fabrics and owner of Barcelona Sales. He succeeds David Corbin, who had been CEO since February 2019.

Reig-Plaza will also be responsible for the home textile division of American Silk’s parent, Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd. The company said in a press release that the operational synergies created by the two companies will enhance the ability for American Silk Mills to create, produce, and distribute a range of luxury textiles.

Sutlej Textiles and Industries is the flagship textiles company of the KK Birla Group, which is headquartered in India. It produces a range of products, including value-added and specialty yarns, fabrics for home furnishings, contract drapery, and upholstery.

Business
