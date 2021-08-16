Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, FL

Yard Care Tips for Your Landscape that Keep Waterways Healthy

ocfl.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour yard and local lakes, rivers and springs are more connected than you think, even if miles apart. Summer is Florida’s rainy season. When you fertilize, rain washes it into surface waters, depositing excess nitrogen that feeds algae blooms and degrades water quality. This spoils fishing, swimming, skiing and boating fun for everyone and makes food scarce for the fish, turtles and other wildlife that live there.

newsroom.ocfl.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Fertilizer#Waterways#Fish#Weather#Plant#Wekiwa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US extending travel restrictions with Mexico, Canada

The U.S. is extending the nonessential closure of its borders with Canada and Mexico to at least Sept. 21 due to the delta variant of the coronavirus, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday. "In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues working closely with its partners across...

Comments / 0

Community Policy