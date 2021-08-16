Yard Care Tips for Your Landscape that Keep Waterways Healthy
Your yard and local lakes, rivers and springs are more connected than you think, even if miles apart. Summer is Florida’s rainy season. When you fertilize, rain washes it into surface waters, depositing excess nitrogen that feeds algae blooms and degrades water quality. This spoils fishing, swimming, skiing and boating fun for everyone and makes food scarce for the fish, turtles and other wildlife that live there.newsroom.ocfl.net
