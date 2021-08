Have you seen this person? Was he hovering eight feet above the ground when you saw him? Mesa County authorities would like to speak to him regarding recent criminal activity. Granted, the images aren't much to go on. Then again, this isn't exactly something you see every day. This is either a ghost, an astronaut, or someone up to no good. As it turns out, we're looking at option #3. He's wanted for questioning regarding acts of vandalism at two Grand Junction businesses with damages in excess of $5,000.