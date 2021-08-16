Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SigmaSense Announces New Patents Granted

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

#10,963,092 - Channel Driver Circuit. #10,963,093 - Analog Front End Channel Driver Circuit. #11,061,082 - Single Line Hall effect Sensor Drive and Sense. The recently issued patents cover SigmaSense's core technology, which is pioneering a digital transformation to software defined sensing solutions. As an indicator of the importance of this technology to the sensing industry, the core IP from SigmaSense has already been cited in multiple patents by more than 30 companies. The most recent patents describe the low-power, multi-frequency, analog to digital converters (ADC), which have continuous driving and sensing of analog systems. The unique current and frequency technology provides continuous and concurrent drive and sense that delivers instantaneous sensing data without the traditional need to measure voltage thresholds. This technology has multiple applications in the world of touch sensing, electric vehicles and medical applications among others.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patents#Adc#Sigmavision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Retailaithority.com

Cogitate Implements and Expands Digital Acceleration Platform for RPS Personal Lines

Built-in Digital Messaging, Collaboration Workflows, Real-Time Alerts, 3rd Party Data Integration and Prefill, and Management System (Including Document Management) Integrations, Added to a Sleek User Interface and Experience (UI and UX) Gives RPS Speed, Ease of Use, and Effortless Communication. Cogitate has expanded RPS’s Personal Lines digital platform for multiple...
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Medaro Mining Provides Update on Lithium Extraction Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ('Medaro' or the 'Company'), together with its joint venture partner, Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc. ('Global Lithium'), is pleased to provide an update on their lithium extraction technology. Over the past few weeks, Global Lithium has focused...
Waukegan, ILLake County Gazette

Innovation: four patents granted in Waukegan in June

There were four patents granted in Waukegan in June, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is two more than the month before. The patent was for methods of transferring funds in a cashless wagering system. The earliest patent filed which was granted in June belonged to...
Chico, CAalbuquerqueexpress.com

AmeraMex International Receives Approximately $488,000 in Equipment Orders

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling approximately $488,000. Year-to-date, AmeraMex has announced sales of approximately $17.7 million. The orders included a 2013...
Video Gamesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Super.com Actively Seeking To Accelerate Growth To Support The Gaming Industry As One-Stop-Shop

The Global Publisher, Investment and Technology Firm Looks to Acquire Studios that Promote Innovation and Inclusivity. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Super.com , a global video game publisher, investment and technology firm, today announced that it is accelerating the company's growth and increasing its industry leadership position through select acquisitions to grow its portfolio of innovative and inclusive video game studios and publishers.
Softwareitprotoday.com

AIOps Benefits All Aspects of the Enterprise

Tech has no shortage of buzzy new technologies – and cutting through the hype to see what will actually impact the enterprise can be challenging. We're here to help. Here’s our rundown on the emerging technology of artificial intelligence for IT operations, or AIOps – including how AIOps benefits the enterprise and what AIOps platforms are available.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Psycheceutical, Inc. Announces New Patents That Enable Psychedelic Compounds To Be Administered As Pharmaceutical Medicines

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Psycheceutical, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of psychedelic medicines, today announced its exclusive license within the entire psychedelic industry of two major patents that will significantly advance the medical application of psychedelic compounds. Psycheceutical's patented delivery systems allow psychedelics, such as psilocybin, ibogaine, and ketamine, to be administered without unwanted side effects and toxicity by bypassing the stomach and the liver.
SoftwareEmbedded.com

Project Explores Trustworthy Design & Verification Flow for IoT Security

VE-VIDES, a research project between 12 partners and coordinated by Infineon, will look at identifying a novel IP design and verification flow that will ensure trustworthiness, especially in security-critical electronic systems in IoT. Infineon Technologies is coordinating a joint research project between industry and academia to develop a holistic security...
Technologyaithority.com

SUSE Boosts Its AWS Marketplace Offerings With Professional Services

SUSE, a global leader in innovative, reliable and enterprise-grade open source solutions, announced the availability of SUSE Professional Services – including consulting, training and premium support services – in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) customers can now access SUSE professional services alongside already-available SUSE software, simplifying their business processes and enhancing their ability to meet the demands of the digital economy.
Businessaithority.com

IR Joins ServiceNow Technology Partner Program

IR has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program as a Technology Partner. IR Collaborate will provide integration into ServiceNow to enable real-time service management and monitoring capabilities of unified communications, contact center and collaboration services, including their associated components. IR provides visibility into Telecommunication Services and adds to ServiceNow’s service management...
Businessthefastmode.com

Hybrid Cloud Provider Otava Acquires NewCloud Networks

Otava, a global leader in custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired cloud services provider NewCloud Networks. The acquisition of NewCloud bolsters Otava's solutions portfolio, adds a nationwide 10Gb network and adds to Otava's geographic footprint for a total of eighteen cloud nodes available worldwide. The deal increases Otava's employee count by approximately a third, and brings a growing base of enterprise and channel customers.
EconomyPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

Komatsu Developing Modular Mining Open-Technology Platform

Advancing toward its smart mining vision for customers where mining environments are connected, interoperable ecosystems that bring together the customer’s chosen equipment and technologies to accelerate value delivery and empower innovation, Komatsu announces further alignment of its mining business segments to best serve the needs of its global customer base.
Mundelein, ILLake County Gazette

Mundelein: five patents granted in June

There were five patents granted in Mundelein in June, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is two more than the month before. The patent was for a surgical drape. The earliest patent filed which was granted in June belonged to Maclean-Fogg Company who filed on Sept....
BusinessStreetInsider.com

02micro (OIIM) Announces Patent granted to O2Micro for Dual Input Power Management Method and System

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. O2MicroÂ® International Limited (NASDAQ Global Select Market: OIIM), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, today announced the grant of a patent issued to O2Micro for dual input power management method and system.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Hivecell Partners with Hasty to Eliminate Roadblocks for Vision AI Applications

Partnership will enable organizations to make data-driven decisions at the edge. Hivecell, the Edge-as-a-Service company, and Hasty, the leading end-to-end platform for vision AI, today announced a partnership that will be deployed on-premise and used in hyper security-sensitive environments for high-stakes vision AI applications. By leveraging the two solutions, organizations can more efficiently make relevant, data-driven decisions at the edge.
Softwareaithority.com

Claro Enterprise Solutions Launches IoT-Enabled RTLS+ Solutions

Real-Time Location Solutions Leverage Advanced AI, Machine Learning, Video Analytics and Geo-Fencing Capabilities to Solve Critical Problems in Healthcare, Industrial and Commercial Settings. Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading global technology services company, announced the launch of RTLS+, an IoT-enabled suite of real-time location solutions that addresses critical business problems related...
Marketsaithority.com

Gartner Features CyCraft Technology in AI Market Guide

Cycraft Is the Only Cybersecurity Firm Featured in the Report. CyCraft, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider based in Taiwan, has been identified as a Representative AI Startup in Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for AI Startups, Greater China. The Market Guide enables leadership worldwide to make better-informed decisions...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Unified Communications and Collaborations Market is Booming Worldwide | Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco

The latest study released on the Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Unified Communications and Collaborations Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

CytomX Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational conditionally activated antibody therapeutics based on its Probody® technology platform, today announced that on August 16, 2021, the Company granted seven new employees options to purchase a total of 172,600 shares of the Company's common stock at an exercise price per share equal to $4.81, which was the closing trading price on August 16, 2021, the date of the grant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy