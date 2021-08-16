Cancel
Daily News: Chanel To Show Cruise In Dubai, Jordan Barrett Gets Married, Ryan Murphy Sets Sights On Studio 54/Carolyn Bessette For New Projects, The Met Gala’s Influencer Heavy Guest List, And More!

By Freya Drohan
fashionweekdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Moss, Jeremy O. Harris, Charlotte Tilbury, and Georgia May Jagger were among the tiny crowd (read: reportedly just 15 people) who witnessed 24-year-old Australian runway fixture Jordan Barrett wed his beau, Fernando Casablancas, in Ibiza over the weekend. The male model announced his engagement barely one month ago, writing on Instagram:”I believe in love not the traditional kind…did I also just get engaged on this date. Yes.” Casablancas, 23, is also a model whose older brother Julian is a founding member of the band The Strokes. Congrats to the happy couple!

