Daily News: Chanel To Show Cruise In Dubai, Jordan Barrett Gets Married, Ryan Murphy Sets Sights On Studio 54/Carolyn Bessette For New Projects, The Met Gala’s Influencer Heavy Guest List, And More!
Kate Moss, Jeremy O. Harris, Charlotte Tilbury, and Georgia May Jagger were among the tiny crowd (read: reportedly just 15 people) who witnessed 24-year-old Australian runway fixture Jordan Barrett wed his beau, Fernando Casablancas, in Ibiza over the weekend. The male model announced his engagement barely one month ago, writing on Instagram:”I believe in love not the traditional kind…did I also just get engaged on this date. Yes.” Casablancas, 23, is also a model whose older brother Julian is a founding member of the band The Strokes. Congrats to the happy couple!fashionweekdaily.com
