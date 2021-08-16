Cancel
LISTEN: Cowboys Winners & Losers & Keanu Neal

By Jeremy Brener
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Cowboys defender Keanu Neal is spending his first season in the Lone Star State after five seasons playing with the Atlanta Falcons. He's also spending his first season primarily as a linebacker instead of a safety. It's a change of scenery that will hopefully help Neal extend his career...

Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are currently ramping up their defensive backfield as they get set to start training camp. Talented, if oft-injured, safety Malik Hooker is expected to sign with the team soon, and he’ll be joined by another new defensive back: corner Kyron Brown. Brown went undrafted in 2019, after...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Sued for $1 Million for Another Dog Biting Accident: Reports

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being taken to court once again because of a May incident involving his beloved Rottweiler, Ace. Elliott has now been sued for the third time in 14 months because of various dog bite attacks. Along with Ace, the NFL player owns two bulldogs as well. As Elliott gears up for the beginning of the 2021 NFL season, he’s now facing another lawsuit seeking more than $1 million in damages.
NFLYardbarker

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Camp: The 3 Fights of Leighton Vander Esch

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch looked like a huge part of the team's future after his rookie season in 2018. The first-round pick from Boise State played in every game, starting 11 of them, and registered 140 tackles. But over the past two seasons combined, Vander Esch recorded just 132 tackles, diminishing his value.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: LB Keanu Neal looking like the steal of the offseason

When the Dallas Cowboys signed Keanu Neal in March of this year, it was met with wild indifference from fans. Neal, a former first round pick and pedigreed player, came with extensive injury history (ACL, MCL, Acillies) which clouded his value. Those injuries and some coverage deficiencies when playing deep made him a square peg in a round hole during much of his time in Atlanta.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dak Injury: Cowboys Need QB Foles or Bortles - Now

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys insist they have no unusual reason to have trepidation about the 2021 health of QB Dak Prescott - even after he trotted off the training camp field on Wednesday with a shoulder ailment that will sideline him for a time. Amid gossip that he...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Injury Update: Why Was Randy Gregory Sent Home?

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Dallas Cowboys will exit Friday's 19-16 NFL preseason loss at Arizona with one "significant'' injury to a defensive lineman who played, and another bit of injury news regarding a D-lineman who didn't even show up. Dallas comes away from this game listing five players with injuries,...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Cowboys veterans who could be cut this preseason

As we enter Week 2 of the preseason, the Dallas Cowboys have some decisions to make when trimming their roster, and some notable veterans could become casualties. The Dallas Cowboys will have their third preseason game of the 2021 NFL preseason Saturday when they host the Houston Texans. Through two games thus far, they have looked lackluster on both sides of the ball. The offense didn’t score a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and they just look rough on defense as well.

