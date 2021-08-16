Cancel
Riley County, KS

Riley County reports 39 new COVID cases since Friday

By Staff reports
Posted by 
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 4 days ago

Riley County officials on Monday reported an additional 39 coronavirus cases since Friday.

As of Monday, the county reported 7,270 cases since the pandemic began last March. Of those, 99 cases were active, and 69 people recovered since Friday to bring total recoveries to 7,049. The county’s total COVID-related deaths since the pandemic remained at 53 on Monday.

The county reported six additional variant cases, bringing the total variants of concern to 106.

Ten COVID-positive patients were in Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, as of Monday.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 34,442 people in Riley County have received one dose of the vaccine, as of Friday. KDHE said 30,884 people were fully vaccinated Friday. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2020 was 71,959.

As of Monday, KDHE reported 5,447 new cases, 62 more hospitalizations and nine more deaths since Friday.

Since the pandemic started, KDHE has reported 350,384 cases, 12,213 hospitalizations and 5,394 deaths.

On Monday, Geary County recorded 13 new cases, bringing the total up to 4,095. Pottawatomie County reported 2,327 cases Monday, an increase of 35 since Friday.

Neither Geary County nor Pottawatomie County recorded new variant cases, remaining at 135 and 29, respectively.

