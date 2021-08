A pixie cut is a perfect solution for anyone who wants to dramatically change up their look. It frames your face, brings attention to your bone structure, and is a great opportunity to play with bold makeup looks. But still, making the chop can be intimidating, especially if you’re starting with super long hair. Nicole Kidman recently revealed her brand new pixie cut, which put a unique spin on the style — and serves as inspiration for those who might be apprehensive about a full-on pixie.