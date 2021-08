Markets were volatile on Thursday. Retail stocks have generally done well this week, and Macy's and Kohl's chimed in with their latest earnings. The stock market remained volatile on Thursday after a late-day drop the previous day. Investors are still trying to parse through the latest insight from the Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting, and that sent stocks on a roller-coaster ride. At 12:15 p.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) was down 48 points to 34,913. However, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 11 points to 4,411, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) picked up 64 points to 14,590.