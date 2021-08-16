Quad City Arts Presents the 48th Season of the Visiting Artist Series

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (August 16, 2021) — Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series is so excited to present nine artists from across the US for in-person outreach activities for students. Feel free to share this information with your colleagues, schools, and administration and help our mission of enriching the quality of life in the Quad Cities region through the arts.Quad City Arts will begin hosting artists in residence for the 2021-2022 Visiting Artist Series this October. Residencies will continue through April 2022 and will focus on presenting outreach engagements in schools and community sites in and around the Quad Cities. The roster of professional performing artists is as follows: