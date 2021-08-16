Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Quad City Arts Presents the 48th Season of the Visiting Artist Series

By Quad City Arts
rcreader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (August 16, 2021) — Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series is so excited to present nine artists from across the US for in-person outreach activities for students. Feel free to share this information with your colleagues, schools, and administration and help our mission of enriching the quality of life in the Quad Cities region through the arts.Quad City Arts will begin hosting artists in residence for the 2021-2022 Visiting Artist Series this October. Residencies will continue through April 2022 and will focus on presenting outreach engagements in schools and community sites in and around the Quad Cities. The roster of professional performing artists is as follows:

www.rcreader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Quad City Arts Presents#Syrian American#Pop Americana#Mexican#The Illinois Arts Council#The Iowa Arts Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden vows to complete Afghan evacuation, but admits risks

President Biden on Friday sought to assure the public that his administration would do everything possible to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan, while acknowledging the mission faced risks and the situation was unpredictable. In remarks from the East Room of the White House, Biden...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny on his past. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy