Boost, an eWallet company, has partnered up with Foodpanda to be its first eWallet payment method. To celebrate their launch, they will give you 100% cashback on your Foodpanda order if you pay with Boost. This offer is only available today and tomorrow from 10:00AM-8:00PM, limited to the first 1,000 transactions daily. Customers will have to spend a minimum of RM20 to be eligible for the 100% cashback and there is a cap of RM20. This cashback will be stored in your Foodpanda Partner Wallet within Boost and can be used on your next order.