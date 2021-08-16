Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Genesis’ Path to Success: Atlantic President Tells How

By Greg Brodsky
bestclassicbands.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1974, Jerry Greenberg was named the President of Atlantic Records. At 32, he was the youngest president of a major U.S. record label. Greenberg oversaw Atlantic’s day-to-day operations during what many will define as the bulls-eye of what we now call the classic rock era … the 1970s period that spearheaded the development of superstar rock bands on FM radio that led to huge album sales and arena and stadium tours.

bestclassicbands.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hackett
Person
Peter Gabriel
Person
Bob Ezrin
Person
Jerry Wexler
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Mike Rutherford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlantic#Atlantic Records#Ac Dc#Charisma#Selling England#Vp#Wuthering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicthebrag.com

Paul Stanley admits he was ‘disappointed’ with how classic KISS song turned out

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has revealed he considered it “disappointing” how the group’s staple song ‘Strutter’ turned out when it was first released in 1974. During a conversation with Classic Rock, Stanley revealed how the track made its way onto the band’s self-titled debut album. “With ‘Strutter,’ I was trying...
MusicPosted by
AL.com

Rock’s go-to guitarist on working with David Lee Roth, Paul Stanley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, other legends

Right now as you’re reading this sentence, John 5 is probably playing guitar somewhere. Maybe he’s onstage blowing minds with his solo band The Creatures. Or touring as the guitarist for artists ranging from shock-rocker Rob Zombie to rap queens Salt-N-Pepa. Or in the studio writing and recording with stars as varied as David Lee Roth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Motley Crue, Rod Stewart, Ricky Martin, Wilson Phillips and Rick Springfield.
MusicPosted by
GOBankingRates

What is Eric Clapton’s Net Worth?

British rock star and legendary guitarist Eric Clapton is one of the bestselling musicians in history and has amassed a net worth of $450 million after six decades on stage and in the recording...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, ‘Spartacus’ and ‘The Horizon’ Actor, Dies at 33

Francis “Frankie” Mossman, a New Zealand actor best known for his roles on television shows like “Spartacus” and “The Horizon,” died on Aug. 14 in Sydney, Australia. He was 33. Mossman’s death was confirmed in a GoFundMe post put together by his brothers, Laurence and Jeremy Mossman, to raise money for Mossman’s repatriation and funeral costs. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “With heavy hearts and much sadness, we learned of Francis’ passing last Saturday 14th August in Sydney, Australia,” the post reads. “Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the...
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

John 5 ‘Will Beg’ David Lee Roth to Release Collaborative Song

If anybody should know what David Lee Roth is capable of, it’s John 5. The guitar virtuoso — whose resume includes longtime stints with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, and collaborations with Motley Crue, Sebastian Bach, Steve Perry, Alice Cooper and dozens more — got his first major break playing on Roth’s 1998 solo album, DLR Band. They’ve written more together over the years, including the recent country-fried single "Giddy-Up" and last year’s Eddie Van Halen tribute "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill."
Musichypebeast.com

Lorde Delivers Warm and Pensive New Album 'Solar Power'

Lorde has finally released Solar Power, her first full-length album in four years. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 12-track project was primarily produced and written by Jack Antonoff and Lorde. Solar Power offers a sunny disposition with the warmth of its plucked guitars, full harmonies and sharp shakers, with a lot of the young artist’s lyrical content encapsulates her longing to escape into the season of summer and staying under the radar. Lorde also finds herself in a state of introspection on tracks like “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” delivering mature and reflective musings from a mid-20-something whose career blew up when she was only 16 years old. The Melodrama followup touches on her more intimate relationships as well with cuts such as “The Man With The Axe” and “Big Star,” dropping hard-hitting lines like “I should’ve known when your favorite record was the same as my father’s / You’d take me down” and “Everyone knows that you’re too good for me, don’t they?”
Musicrock947.com

Dion Shuffle: Boz Scaggs featured on new blues-rock song by doo-wop legend

Boz Scaggs is featured on a brand-new song by doo-wop and rock ‘n’ roll great Dion DiMucci, a grooving blues-rock tune called “I’ve Got to Get to You.”. The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, and will be featured on Dion’s next studio album, which is due out in the fall. Scaggs contributes some guest vocals to the song, which also includes the talents of the father and son guitar duo Joe and Mike Menza.
New York City, NYbestclassicbands.com

Dylan Musical, ‘Girl From the North Country,’ Returns to Broadway; Cast Album Released

The Original Broadway Cast Recording was released on August 20. It was recorded on March 9, 2020 at Reservoir Studios and Steel Cut Audio in New York City, three days before the city’s stay-in-place order came into effect and all theaters had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The album will contain 22 tracks including some of Dylan’s biggest hits like “I Want You,” “Forever Young,” and the title track, among many others. See the complete track listing below.
MusicWUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of August 16th 2021

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from The Heavy Hours (Wildfire), The Wandering Hearts (Over Your Body), The Wags (It's Summertime), Jungle (Keep Moving), The Killers (Quiet Town), Houndmouth (Las Vegas), & Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine (Back To Oz)!. Monday evening on Joe's Blues focused on...
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Neil Young ‘Carnegie Hall 1970’: 1st in New Bootleg Series

Neil Young has announced the first title in his new Bootleg series. Carnegie Hall 1970, a concert from December 4, 1970, features the complete performance of songs from his solo career, as well as from his time with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. It includes such favorites as “Southern Man,” “Down By the River,” “Ohio,” “Old Man” and “Only Love Can Break Your Heart.” The set is being released October 1, 2021, on Reprise Records. Young’s performance of “Cowgirl in the Sand” has been made available. Listen to it below.
Rock Musictheprp.com

Metallica Launch First Episode Of ‘The Metallica Podcast’

The first episode of ‘The Metallica Podcast‘ has officially launched online and is can be heard here. The band are kicking off the series with an eight-part lookback at the making of their 16x multi-platinum 1991 self-titled album (aka “The Black Album“). The group said of their plans for the series in a previously issued statement:
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Ellen Foley Returns with ‘Fighting Words’: Review

More than 40 years after she traded verses with Meat Loaf on Bat Out of Hell’s cleverly scripted “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” Ellen Foley shows on Fighting Words, her fifth solo album, that she can still come out fighting, at least when her material is up to the task. Though several of the tracks sound perfunctory and dated on this rock set—which her longtime collaborator, Paul Foglino, mostly composed—the 2021 release contains enough winners to make a fan want to keep an eye out for whatever Foley does next.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Five songs drummers need to hear featuring…Ginger Baker

Call him a jazzer, call him a rocker (please don’t), or just call him a drummer - Ginger Baker was at the forefront of the ‘60s melting pot that saw blues-inspired rock explode. But while the guitarists were taking their cues from pentatonic riffs, the guys at the back were busy merging more orthodox approaches from jazz with the backbeat.
TravelPosted by
Loudwire

Interview – Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Dives Into ‘Senjutsu,’ Time Travel Destinations + More

In advance of the release of Iron Maiden's 17th studio album, Senjutsu, we had the pleasure of speaking with frontman Bruce Dickinson over Zoom, diving into some of the album's biggest highlights, the epic animated music video for the lead single "The Writing on the Wall," how that marvelous 'Belshazzar's Feast' teaser campaign came to be, what period in time he would travel to first if he had a time machine and more.
New York City, NYbestclassicbands.com

NYC Homecoming Mega-Concert: First Look at Setup

The behind-the-scenes preparations are well underway for the so-called “Mega-Concert,” billed as “We ♥ NYC: The Homecoming Concert,” that takes place this Saturday evening, August 21, 2021, on the Great Lawn in Central Park. The concert features Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, and Jennifer Hudson as its biggest names. They’ll be...
Books & LiteraturePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: Genesis P-Orridge memoir recalls how the artist challenged the status quo

“Art is supposed to be about the constant process of change,” musician, visual artist, provocateur and self-proclaimed “rejectionist” Genesis P-Orridge writes in the memoir “Nonbinary.” Art is about “pushing the envelope with perception so that you get closer to understanding what existing is.”. Certainly P-Orridge has challenged the status quo...
MusicPosted by
Awesome 92.3

September 2021 New Music Releases

There have been periods during this pandemic era, quite understandably, when little or no new music arrives to provide needed distractions. This is not one of those months. Iron Maiden are actually putting out two albums of music. Like their most recent release, 2015's The Book of Souls, Senjutsu features nearly an hour and a half of music. Lindsey Buckingham also completed his first solo record since 2011's Seeds We Sow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy