One of Royal Caribbean’s largest cruise ships, Harmony of the Seas, returned to service this week when the vessel began to sail from Barcelona, Spain. Harmony of the Seas is sailing seven night cruises to the Western Mediterranean. From August to October, the innovative cruise ship will whisk away families to the scenic Spanish isle of Palma De Mallorca, Spain before sailing to Italy, where they can explore art and culture in Florence, visit world-renowned landmarks in Rome and experience the beauty of Naples with its iconic skyline defined by the towering Mount Vesuvius.