Chasing Static gets new trailer

Outright Games dropped a new trailer for their game PJ Masks: Heroes Of The Night as we get a better look at the gameplay. The latest trailer, which you can check out below, will give you a deeper dive into new locations within the game that can be explored. These spots include a few familiar locations such as the PJ Masks HQ, the City Streets and Rooftops, the park, Mystery Mountain, the Flying Factory, and will even take players up to the moon. They have also given a better look at some of the vehicles from the series, such as The Cat-car, Gekko-Mobile, and Owl-Glider, all of which will be available to play at launch. The game will be released on October 29th, 2021, for PC and all three major consoles.