Chasing Static gets new trailer

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRatalakia Games and Headware Games have gone live with a new trailer for Chasing Static, their upcoming PS1-inspired psychological horror game. View it below. We’ll be seeing Chasing Static on Switch in Q3 2021. For more on the game, head on over here.

Video GamesTwinfinite

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars for PS4 Gets New Trailer Showing Yuki & Goh The Crow in Action

Compile Heart released a new trailer of Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars, known as “Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptunia: Shojo-Tachi no Kyoen” in Japan. The trailer focuses on the playable characters that don’t come from either of the titular series. Those are new waifu Yuki and Goh the Crow, a genderbent version of the protagonist of Shinobido: Way of the Ninja.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

New 2-D Fighting Game Blazing Strike Gets its First Look Trailer

Publisher Aksys Games, revealed, on their official Youtube channel, the first look trailer of Blazing Strike, an upcoming 2-D Pixel Art fighting game developed by RareBreed Makes Games. You can check out the first trailer for Blazing Strike below, together with its official synopsis, as it was revealed in the...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Demon Gaze Extra Gets New Trailer Showing Bosses and Allies

Kadokawa Games released a new trailer of the upcoming dungeon-crawling JRPG Demon Gaze Extra. The trailer focuses on some of the bosses you can meet during your explorations and on how they can become even more powerful allies after you defeat them. We also learn that a “retry” feature has...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Cruis'n Blast Gets A New Trailer Showing Off The Soundtrack

Raw Thrills has released a new trailer for the coming Nintendo Switch release of Cruis'n Blast, this time showing off the soundtrack. As it usually is when it comes to arcade ports, people want as much of the experience of the original they can get when they are playing it at home. And while it may not be the number one thing on people's minds, having the original soundtrack for the game in the best possible format goes a long way. In this particular trailer, the team is showing off all 29 of the game's tracks which stretches across six different tours. Which includes Space Attack, Dino Janeiro, Mountain Mayhem, British Invasion, and Twister Terror, featuring all sorts of sights and obstacles like alien invasions, prehistoric dinosaurs, mountain rallies, police chases, dangerous weather, and more.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

OlliOlli World gets new trailer showing customization

Private Division and Roll7 debuted a new trailer today for OlliOlli World. This time around, we have a look at customization. Players can customize their character’s looks, tricks, and style. OlliOlli World launches on Switch this winter. For more on the game, head on over here.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Tormented Souls gets new cinematic trailer

PQube and Abstract Digital have released a new cinematic trailer for Tormented Souls, their upcoming survival horror game. Watch it below. The Switch version of Tormented Souls has yet to be dated, so stay tuned on that front. We have more information about the game here.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Gets a New Story Trailer

Square Enix have released a new Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy story trailer. The trailer highlights a brief chunk of the upcoming action adventure’s story, with the message that, in Guardians, things may not always be what they seem. The trailer also highlights some of the choices you, as the Guardian’s leader Peter Quill, you can make.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Genshin Impact Gets New Trailer Showing New Character Yoimiya in Action

Following the release of version 2.0 of Genshin Impact and its new region, Inazuma, Mihoyo launched a new trailer introducing one of the new characters. We get the introduction to Yoimiya, a talented pyrotechnician also known as the “queen of the summer festival.” This time around, we get to see her in action, unlike her previous trailer.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

PJ Masks: Heroes Of The Night Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

Outright Games dropped a new trailer for their game PJ Masks: Heroes Of The Night as we get a better look at the gameplay. The latest trailer, which you can check out below, will give you a deeper dive into new locations within the game that can be explored. These spots include a few familiar locations such as the PJ Masks HQ, the City Streets and Rooftops, the park, Mystery Mountain, the Flying Factory, and will even take players up to the moon. They have also given a better look at some of the vehicles from the series, such as The Cat-car, Gekko-Mobile, and Owl-Glider, all of which will be available to play at launch. The game will be released on October 29th, 2021, for PC and all three major consoles.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Zamazenta Pokemon GO: Niantic Labs Adds New Galar Pokemon

Zamazenta in Pokemon GO makes its debut after Niantic Labs revealed the final part of the game’s Ultra Unlock Event, featuring Pokemon from Sword and Shield. A YouTube video detailing this announcement was uploaded onto the official Pokemon GO channel early Tuesday morning showcasing the third and final part of the game’s Ultra Unlock event, themed around the addition of several Pokemon from the Galar Region. In addition to the debut of Pokemon such as Falinks and Wooloo, both Zamazenta and its fairy-typed counterpart Zacian are the main course in this Sword and Shield-themed event, with Zamazenta receiving the spotlight during the second week, set to begin on Aug. 26 and lasting until Sept. 1.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Gets a PS4 Release Date and New Gameplay Trailer

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous finally has a confirmed release date for the PS4, launching for consoles on March 1, 2022. Along with the announcement, Owlcat Games has revealed a new gameplay trailer that introduces the game’s key story points as well as customization options for the player character, among many other features and game modes. The game is currently available for pre-order on PC, and Prime Matter will also distribute a physical edition for consoles.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Tails of Iron Gets a New Trailer Highlights Merciless Combat Encounters

Tails of Iron is an upcoming dark fantasy title that seeks to challenge the player by placing you in control of a rat prince seeking to save his kingdom. You'll be tested and punished for mistakes, forcing you to give it your all in every situation. And the new trailer highlights this with new gameplay narrated by Geralt of Rivia himself.

