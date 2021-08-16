Marie Kondo Gives Small Businesses a New Start in 'Sparking Joy' Trailer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When Marie Kondo released her New York Times best-selling book, “The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” I was instantly hooked. Her approach to organizing and decluttering made my heart skip a beat with the delicious idea of surrounding myself with things that spark joy. My husband and I followed the KonMari method in 2018 and successfully decluttered our home — we haven’t looked back since. I love knowing that I truly cherish the things I own, and I’m willing to be a ruthless curator of the items that come in and out of my home so I can have a space that reflects my heart and my values. As a bonus, it gives me peace of mind to know my home isn’t filled with items I only half enjoy or don’t need.