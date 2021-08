The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) have reported that over 1,000 civilians have been killed in Myanmar since the military overthrow in February. On Tuesday, Myanmar-based activists AAPP reported on Twitter that 999 civilians had been "killed by the junta." On Wednesday morning, they confirmed with Reuters that the figure had reached 1,001, a number which the group's secretary, Tate Naing, said should actually be "much higher."