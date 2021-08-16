Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Who Are the Taliban?

Voice of America
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taliban previously ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 and imposed a strict form of Islamic law on the country. Here are some key facts about the group's beliefs and history. How were the Taliban formed?. The Taliban were one of the factions fighting in Afghanistan's civil war in the...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Pakistan#Kandahar#Mujahedeen#Soviet#Islamic Shariah#Western#Al Qaida#Afghans#Americans#State#Reuters#Agence France Presse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support of Afghan forces

(CNN) — The US military carried out two strikes against the Taliban overnight in support of Afghan forces in the Kandahar province, multiple defense officials said, targeting captured equipment. The military has retained the authority to carry out strikes in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF)...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Public Safetydallassun.com

Advancing Taliban execute detainees in Afghanistan

New York [US], August 4 (ANI): An independent human rights organisation has said that Taliban forces advancing in Ghazni, Kandahar, and other Afghan provinces have summarily executed detained soldiers, police, and civilians with alleged ties to the Afghan government. In a report released on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) informed...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Taliban’s haul of US military gear includes 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft

The Taliban’s haul of US military gear provided to the Afghan army includes 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft, officials say.The militant group swept into power in Kabul this week and now controls the high-tech arsenal of weaponry and equipment left behind by the fleeing Afghan forces.American intelligence officials told Reuters says that this could include US Humvees, UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones.“Everything that hasn’t been destroyed is the Taliban’s now,” one US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the news outlet.Officials say the White House is so concerned about the Taliban’s...
Foreign Policycitizensjournal.us

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans To Propose Bill Forcing Biden Administration To Reveal How Much US Weaponry Taliban Seized During Takeover

Added by Greg Albaugh on August 19, 2021. Tags: Afghan Security Forces, drones, National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Taliban, terrorist allies, The Daily Caller New Foundation, Thomas Catenacci, U.S. taxpayers, UH-60 Black Hawks. Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee plan to offer legislation that would require the Biden administration...
Militaryscreenanarchy.com

BATTLE FOR AFGHANISTAN: Russian Soldiers Carry Out a Raid in Exclusive Clip

In a moment of history repeating itself, the news these days is about the allied forces withdrawl out of Afghanistan. Of course they were not the first ones to wage war in Afghanistan. At the of the 70s what was then the Soviet Union invaded the country and waged a nine-year proxy war with the Afghan mujahideen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy