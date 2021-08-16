Cancel
Transform Into a Data-Driven Commerce Organization

Infoworld
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Acorn iCi's Intelligent Commerce Foundation is an integrated technology stack of Adobe Commerce, Adobe Analytics, and Adobe Target combined with strategic analytics and optimization services. This pre-integrated tech solution empowers brands to deliver data-driven personalized customer journeys and immediately take advantage of enterprise grade ecommerce functionality; collect, organize, analyze, and report on customer data; and test customer experiences. In this article, uncover five keys to success, as well as a Case Study in which the Intelligent Commerce Foundation was used to great advantage.

