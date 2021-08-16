T-Mobile working 'around the clock' to investigate potential data breach
T-Mobile is investigating reports of a data breach that first surfaced on an illegal forum, the company confirmed in a statement to Spectrum News on Monday. News of a potential hack of T-Mobile’s system was first reported by Vice on Sunday. Over the weekend, reporters for Motherboard — Vice’s digital sector dedicated to “technology, science and humans”— claimed to come across a forum post selling data from potentially hundreds of millions of users.www.baynews9.com
