T-Mobile working 'around the clock' to investigate potential data breach

By Rachel Tillman
Bay News 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile is investigating reports of a data breach that first surfaced on an illegal forum, the company confirmed in a statement to Spectrum News on Monday. News of a potential hack of T-Mobile’s system was first reported by Vice on Sunday. Over the weekend, reporters for Motherboard — Vice’s digital sector dedicated to “technology, science and humans”— claimed to come across a forum post selling data from potentially hundreds of millions of users.

