No More Heroes 4 may happen ‘in about 10 years or so,’ Suda51 interested in a potential Shinobu spinoff

By Reece Heather
nintendowire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hype for No More Heroes III has been blazing as fiercely as a fully charged Beam Katana, with insane promotional material, pre-order bonuses, and new character details making the rounds over the last month. Series Director Goichi “Suda51” Suda has certainly played his part too, discussing the anticipated with a number of outlets, and his most recent conversation with GameXplain is more revealing than ever.

