Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Asian markets lower amid China, Afghanistan unease

By JOE McDONALD
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZdJL_0bTOChrE00

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets declined Tuesday amid concern about turmoil in Afghanistan and unease about China's economic outlook after weak July activity.

Investors looked ahead to a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for an update on the health of the biggest global economy. Traders also were waiting for U.S. sales and factory data.

Shanghai, Hong Kong and South Korea declined while Tokyo gained.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 hit a new high despite rising U.S. coronavirus infections.

Traders got “some positive sentiment” from Wall Street but also were “paying close attention to the situation in Afghanistan,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report.

Landlocked Afghanistan's economy is tiny, but other governments were caught off guard by the speed of the collapse of its government. Thousands of people tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized the capital, Kabul.

Markets also were digesting news that Chinese factory output, consumer spending and investment grew slower in July than expected. The government blamed flooding in central China and controls on travel and business to fight outbreaks of the coronavirus's delta variant.

That led to a drop in oil prices Monday as traders adjusted forecasts of Chinese demand.

Beijing's policy of pursuing zero virus cases “points towards the risk of aggressive measures” that “may continue to put a cap on growth,” said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost less than 0.1% to 3,514.29 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.2% to 27,569.84. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed less than 0.1% to 26,162.22.

The Kospi in Seoul sank 0.8% to 3,144.58 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 declined 0.9% to 7,515.90.

New Zealand and Bangkok gained while Singapore and Indonesia declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 4,479.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% to 35,625.40. The Nasdaq fell 29.14 points to 14,793.76.

Technology and health care stocks accounted for much of the gain in the S&P 500.

Sectors traditionally considered lower risk, including utilities and companies that make food and personal goods also helped lift the market. Those gains outweighed a pullback in banks, energy stocks and a swath of retailers and travel sector companies.

Analysts had expected U.S. economic growth to slow from its breakneck pace earlier this year, but the highly contagious delta variant has prompted even more caution from investors.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 10 cents to $67.36. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 16 cents to $69.62.

The dollar gained to 109.28 yen from Monday's 109.24. The euro declined to $1.1772 from $1.1776.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
57K+
Followers
61K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Economy Of Afghanistan#Public Health#Asian#Ap#U S Federal Reserve#Activtrades#Taliban#Chinese#Ig#The Hang Seng#Nasdaq#Euro#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Energy IndustryZacks.com

Is This the Time for Crude Oil & Energy ETFs?

Oil prices soared lately, breaking a seven-day losing streak – the worst since 2019. United States Oil Fund, LP USO) added about 3% on Aug 24. News of zero new cases in China, U.S. FDA’s full approval of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, no new flare-up in taper talks and the moderate strength in the greenback and bargain hunting led to the oil price gains.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

South Korean stocks fall after central bank rate hike; most others retreat

BENGALURU (Aug 26): South Korean stocks and the won fell on Thursday after the country's central bank raised policy rates, while most other equity markets in the region pulled back from a recent rebound ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's symposium later this week. Global central banks have sought to...
StocksNBC Connecticut

European Stocks Retreat, Tracking Global Sentiment Ahead of Fed Symposium

The Fed's Jackson Hole symposium kicks off Thursday. Markets will be watching Friday's closing remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell. European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Wednesday that economic impact from the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant is likely to be limited across the euro zone. German...
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia-Pacific Shares Decline Broadly as South Korea Hikes Interest Rates

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets mostly declined on Thursday despite overnight gains on Wall Street, while South Korea became the first major economy to raise interest rates during the pandemic. The Bank of Korea raised its base rate by 25 basis points to 0.75% for the first time in nearly three...
WorldFXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Bulls step back amid concerns over China, coronavirus

Asian equity rally fizzles as covid woes join pre-Jackson Hole anxiety. Beijing’s crackdown on IT companies firm-up fears over China's economic recovery. BOK announces rate hike, US-China jitters renew but all eyes await Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole showdown. After a strong rebound during early week and a firmer Wall...
Currencies94.3 Jack FM

Bearish bets soften on Asian FX as U.S. dollar eases: Reuters poll

(Reuters) – Investors trimmed bearish bets on most Asian currencies as the dollar weakened on hopes of a temporary pushback in the Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline, while sentiment on the Indian rupee turned marginally bullish, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Investors unwound their bearish bets on the Indian rupee...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit extends gains to end higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): The ringgit extended its gains yesterday to end higher against the US dollar today as negative sentiment continued to weaken the greenback’s performance, a dealer said. At 6pm, the local note rose by 150 basis points to 4.2010/2055 versus the US dollar from Tuesday's close of...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures trade cautiously after record day

U.S. equity futures are searching for direction ahead of the Thursday session on Wall Street. The major futures indexes suggest a small gain on the Dow and a decline of 0.2% on the Nasdaq. Investors are looking toward the Federal Reserve's annual convention in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which begins Thursday....
StocksUS News and World Report

After Summer of Stock Market Highs, Signs of Unease Emerge

LONDON (Reuters) - Stock markets are heading into September near record highs but the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant is making some investors reassess how so-called reflation trades could perform in coming months. A raft of indicators from consumer surveys to derivatives suggest that without fresh catalysts markets could be in...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Edge Higher; German Ifo Falls More Than Expected

Investing.com -- European stock markets edged largely higher Wednesday, with the German market underperforming after the release of a disappointing business sentiment gauge. At 4:05 AM ET (0805 GMT), the DAX in Germany largely flat, while the CAC 40 in France rose 0.2% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 gained 0.1%.
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Largely Flat Ahead of Ifo, Jackson Hole Meeting

Investing.com -- European stock markets are expected to open in a subdued fashion Wednesday, ahead of the release of an influential gauge of German business sentiment and a key meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded less than...
WorldLas Vegas Herald

Asian stocks end Wednesday mixed, China's mainland market does best

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday ahead of Friday's yearly Federal Reserve symposium which will star Chairman Jerome Powell. "Sentiment is positive but vulnerable to shifts ahead of the Jackson Hole conference which features Fed Chair Powell on Friday," Rob Carnell, ING head of Asia research said in a note, according to the Reuters Thomson news agency.
Worldpoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Australian Dollar Rate Fades on Global Market Rebound, but Domestic Covid Situation to Limit Declines

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.8305-1.8438. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8798-1.8836. More information on securing specialist rates, here. An Asian-lead market rebound looks to extend into a second day, creating a supportive global backdrop for the Australian Dollar. The Aussie looks set to record a third consecutive daily advance...
Stockskfgo.com

Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The dollar was licking its wounds after its sharpest...
Economymix929.com

China Telecom jumps in Shanghai debut amid weak market

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China Telecom Corp, blacklisted by the U.S. government, surged on its first day of trade on Friday, defying a bearish market and following its $7.3 billion fundraising via public offering, the world’s biggest in 2021. Shares of the telecom giant opened 5.7% higher, but ended the morning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy