Corn and beans outpacing 2020 crop progress

AgriLife Extension agents compiled the following report for the Central Texas district:. Grain harvest was underway. Moisture levels were complicating grain harvest. Heavy dews, scattered showers, coupled with very high humidity slowed down the drying process in most corn and grain sorghum plants. Corn and sorghum growers were stopping harvest midway through a field due to high moisture levels, thus slowing harvest. Harvest should ramp up with warmer, sunnier weather upcoming. Pastures looked good, but some producers were still fighting armyworms, especially in newly cut hay fields. Hot weather and no rain would help end the current armyworm threat. Hay producers were cutting hay as weather allowed. Cooler and wetter-than-normal May-July period allowed forage grasses to remain green and extended grazing activity. Good grazing may possibly result in delayed marketing of livestock into early fall. Cotton fields were in extraordinary condition.