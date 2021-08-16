Cancel
Agriculture

Corn and beans outpacing 2020 crop progress

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThunderstorms during the week brought much-needed rain which benefitted crop development, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 80 percent adequate to surplus, up 5 percentage points from the previous week. Temperatures for the week ending August 15 were 6.1 degrees above historical normals, while the entire State averaged 1.37 inches of precipitation. There were 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 15.

