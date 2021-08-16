Cancel
Lawrence County, PA

County up 34 confirmed cases over weekend

By From staff reports
New Castle News
New Castle News
 4 days ago
Lawrence County reported 34 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last three days, state health officials said.

There were no new deaths reported for the period covering Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The county death count stayed at 224.

Lawrence County, however, again had a high level of virus transmission last week, along with western Pennsylvania counties like Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Armstrong

The county also reported eight new probable cases over the last three days.

The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,059 cases (5,746 confirmed, 2,313 probable).

In Lawrence County, 35,784 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 272 from Friday.

There have been 34,329 full vaccination doses administered, up 154 from Friday.

The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,818,722, which is 64.3 percent of the eligible population.

So far, 6,063,968 residents have received one dose.

At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are three COVID-19 patients.

The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with three currently staffed.

There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.

The state also reported new 5,951 cases on Friday and nine new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,251,965 and 27,966.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 6 to Aug. 12 increased to 6.0 percent from 5.4 percent.

On Saturday, the state Health Department notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that immunocompromised individuals who are fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna are able to receive an additional dose, following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

