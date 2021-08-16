Cancel
The M18 FUEL HAMMERVAC 1-1/8-in. Dedicated Dust Extractor

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Tool's M18 FUEL HAMMERVAC 1-1/8 in. Dedicated Dust Extractor features an AUTOPULSE filter cleaning system and is the only onboard dedicated dust extractor solution with an automatic filter cleaner to deliver OSHA Table 1 Compliance*** for drilling capacity up to 1-1/8 in. in diameter and 8 in. in depth.

Equipment Today
Equipment Today

Link-Belt Cranes 120|HT Hydraulic Truck Crane

Link-Belt Cranes designed the new 120 US-ton base rated, 120|HT hydraulic truck crane — loaded with features and a new look to match. The new hydraulic truck crane's production models are set to begin shipment in the fourth quarter of 2021. Ride quality. The four-axle 120|HT features a new, wider...
Rental
Rental

LGMG T72J High Capacity Boom Lift

LGMG North America has released the new NSI A92.20 compliant T72J, a high capacity, large platform, rough terrain boom lift. It features a platform height of 72 feet with a working height of 78 feet, a horizontal outreach of 57 feet, and a 661-pound unrestricted and 992-pound restricted platform dual-capacity.
ForConstructionPros.com

Magni to Launch Mining Telehandler at MINExpo 2021

Magni Telescopic Handlers will be debuting a new mining specific telehandler at MINExpo 2021, which takes place September 13 to 15 in Las Vegas. The TH U 5.8 low-profile fixed telehandler includes features tailor-made for mining environments. Powered by a Deutz engine, the TH U 5.8 can safely lift to...
ForConstructionPros.com

Concrete Vibrators Specification Guide 2021

The basic principle of concrete vibration is the removal of entrapped air in your concrete. In their article "Concrete Consolidation: Tips for Choosing the Right Vibrator Type for the Application," Luke Sevcik and Vince Hunt offer advice on selecting the correct concrete vibration tool per the job. Aside from removing these unwanted bubbles, they mention the advantages of doing so include an improved bond with reinforcement steel, greater bond on construction joints, an improved finish, and more.
itechpost.com

CNC Machining of Carbon Fiber Composites

Meta description: Carbon fibers are materials with a wide range of applications. They are manufactured via many techniques, and this article shows the use of CNC machining. Carbon fibers are fibers with a wide range of use in many industries. They have unique properties which guarantee and cement their status as the material of choice for many functions. While a material on its own, common carbon fiber fabrication is CNC machining.
Findlay, OH

Cooper upgrades long haul steer tire

FINDLAY, Ohio—Goodyear's Cooper Tire subsidiary is upgrading its Pro Series Long Haul Steer line with a second-generation model, which the company said will save costs for fleet owners. The tire is available in size 295/75R22.5 (load range G and H), with additional sizes available in October. Cooper said the Pro...
Occupational Health Safety

OSHA Updates Guidance on Protecting Unvaccinated Workers

An updated guidance was issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA in order to help employers protect workers from the coronavirus. The guidance reflects developments in science and data, including the CDC’s updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27. The updated guidance, however, expands information on appropriate measures for protecting workers in higher-risk work places with mixed-vaccination status workers. This mainly includes industries such as manufacturing, meat, seafood and poultry processing, high-volume and retail grocery and agricultural processing. This is often prolonged due to close contact with others.
ForConstructionPros.com

Plan for Work Truck Shortages to Linger Due to Tight Microchip Supply

If you are struggling to find new work vehicles, you are not alone. There is currently limited availability coupled with elevated prices. It’s no secret that supply chain shortages, most notably microchips, have rippled through the automotive industry, emptying inventory on dealer lots and creating long lead times for new vehicle orders. This has created a perfect storm as demand continues to rise and inventories are near all-time lows. For commercial customers the problem has been compounded as manufacturers place an emphasis on directing the available resources to higher-profit vehicles, making work trucks of all sizes even more difficult to source.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

8-07-21 Energy Matters Hour 1

Every Saturday Energy Matters brings you the latest in energy and technology advancements and the people behind them. Kenny Stein, Director of Policy and Federal Affairs for the American Energy Alliance, talks about a Hidden Energy Taxes Within Yet-To-Be-Seen Infrastructure Bill. Lignite - Mike Holmes is the VP of Research...
theiet.org

Faster, cheaper ethanol-to-jet-fuel preparing for take-off

A process for converting alcohol sourced from industrial waste gases into jet or diesel fuel is being scaled up at the US Department of Energy. Two key technologies power the energy-efficient fuel production units, with a new catalyst and microchannel reactors improving efficiency and cost. A single-step chemical conversion streamlines...
ForConstructionPros.com

Venturo Workforce Packages

The commercial vehicle upfitting program has been extended to include Workforce service body packages, including Workforce25, Workforce45, Workforce55 and Workforce66. Available in a variety of configurations and options ranging from 10,000- to more than 33,000-lb. GVW chassis. Telescopic service crane options from 5,000- to 11,500-lb. max capacity, 25,000- to 66,000-ft.-lb....
arxiv.org

Velocity auto correlation function of a confined Brownian particle

Motivated by the simple models of molecular motor obeying a linear force-velocity relation, we have studied the stochastic dynamics of a Brownian particle in the presence of a linear velocity dependent force, $f_s(1-\frac{v}{v_0})$ where $f_{s}$ is a constant. The position and velocity auto correlation functions in different situations of the dynamics are calculated exactly. We observed that the velocity auto correlation function shows an exponentially decaying behaviour with time and saturates to a constant value in the time asymptotic limit, for a fixed $f_s$. It attains saturation faster with increase in the $f_{s}$ value. When the particle is confined in a harmonic well, the spectral density exhibits a symmetric behaviour and the corresponding velocity auto correlation function shows a damped oscillatory behaviour before decaying to zero in the long time limit. With viscous coefficient, a non-systematic variation of the velocity auto correlation function is observed. Further, in the presence of a sinusoidal driving force, the correlation in velocities increases with increase in the amplitude of driving in the transient regime. For the particle confined in a harmonic well, the correlation corresponding to the shift relative to the average position is basically the thermal contribution to the total position correlation. Moreover, in the athermal regime, the total correlation is entirely due to the velocity dependent force.
MyTexasDaily
MyTexasDaily

Hydrogen Still a Viable Alternative to EVs

While the rest of the automotive world is jumping on the electric vehicle (EV) bandwagon to reduce carbon emissions, another alternative-fuel option remains viable but low-key and hidden. Hydrogen fuel cells have been around for the past two decades, but the renewable energy source hasn’t gotten the traction that EVs do when replacing the internal combustion engine. However, it still makes news when an automaker announces that they are pursuing hydrogen technology.
electronicproducts.com

Sensata’s Dai on enabling safer and faster DC charging for EVs

Electric vehicles (EVs) need faster DC charging times to compete with traditional internal combustion engines, so EV charging systems are rapidly moving toward up-to-350-kW output power solutions to reduce charging times to less than 20 minutes. With such powers, voltage and current levels are leading designers into new engineering challenges.
Cincinnati, OH

Venco Venturo Industries LLC

About Venco Venturo Industries LLCAmerican manufacturer of truck-mounted cranes, crane bodies, and hoists. Venco Venturo is an American manufacturer of high-quality, truck-mounted cranes, crane bodies and hoists for building supply, construction, public works, mining, railroad, oil/gas and the propane markets. All of its products are built by skilled craftsmen in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Wichita Falls, TX

8/11 Day: reminder to call 8-1-1 before digging

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — August 11 is 8/11, which is a great day to remind everyone to call 811 before digging!. Atmos Energy is taking the day to spread awareness about why it’s so important to call before you dig. Not only is it the law, but it’s completely free!

