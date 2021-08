Aug. 16—A celebrated Bay Area rapper, Stephen Gaines, a father of three and an artist who went by the stage name "Baba Zumbi" with Bay Area hip-hop group Zion I, has died. "It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the news regarding the transition of our friend, partner, brother, son, and father, Steve 'Zumbi' Gaines," stated a post on Zion I's official Facebook page. "Zumbi was a man of many talents and was blessed to be able to share his gifts and love of music, most importantly hip-hop, with the world."