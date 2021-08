Intro: It's hard to believe that it's been nearly five years since that fateful day in practice when Teddy Bridgewater suffered a catastrophic injury that changed the course of his career and the Vikings' trajectory. With Bridgewater back in Minnesota and participating in joint practices as he battles for the starting QB job with the Broncos, memories of that day are still fresh. Hear from Bridgewater about his perspective on that journey, while host Michael Rand tries to sort out the still-lasting impact on the Vikings.