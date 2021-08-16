No one should pay more than 30% of income in rent
While the pandemic may be making a vicious resurgence, we cannot continue to delay moving forward real, long-term solutions to Minnesota’s housing crisis. The pandemic unveiled our tragically precarious housing situation —672,000 Minnesotans live in households paying too much of their income to rent. The eviction moratorium instituted by Gov. Tim Walz and the federal resources to pay back-rent alleviated much suffering, but these actions did not solve the fundamental problem.www.southernminn.com
