No one should pay more than 30% of income in rent

When you’re searching for your dream place to live, picking the location isn’t the only decision you’ll need to make. You’ll also need to decide if you want to rent a house or apartment. Renting an apartment or house each comes with pros and cons, and understanding what to expect can help you make an informed decision. Factors like cost, space, and convenience play into this choice. A lot comes down to personal preferences and needs, so here’s what you need to know when you’re choosing the type of rental housing that works best for your unique needs.