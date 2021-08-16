U.S. dollar increases as euro, sterling slide

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) soared 0.45% to a 9-month high at 93.55 (93.15) boosted by safe-haven flows as the market’s risk-off stance extended. Rising global cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and growing expectations of a Fed taper hammered commodities and resource FX lower. WTI Oil plunged 2.75% lower on fears of weaker demand from restrictions due to the virus spread. Against the oil sensitive Canadian Loonie, the Greenback surged to 1.2830 (1.2655), near 6-month high, a gain of 1.28%. The Australian Dollar plummeted 1.15% to 0.7148 (0.7235), fresh 2021 lows. New South Wales, Australia’s largest State, recorded a new daily high of 681 Covid-19 infections which prompted a lockdown extension in the region. Sterling was pounded lower to 1.3635, (1.3755 yesterday) near one-month lows. The Euro eased to 1.1675 from 1.1708 yesterday, a 9-month low, just another victim of the broadly stronger Greenback. Against the Yen, the Dollar finished little-changed at 109.78 (109.75). The Japanese currency also benefitted from haven support. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback rose moderately. The USD/SGD pair rallied 0.26% to 1.3640 (1.3610). Against the Chinese Offshore Yuan, the Dollar (USD/CNH) finished at a 3-week high at 6.5020 (6.4840 yesterday).