Houston, TX

Heavenly Houston theater group plans pitch-perfect performance for fall 'anti-gala'

By Steven Devadanam
CultureMap Houston
CultureMap Houston
 4 days ago
As veteran gala attendees know, not all events are created equal. Indeed, some can be more “eventful” than others. With that in mind, Jake Speck, executive director of A.D. Players, the faith-focused Houston theater organization, is throwing an “anti-gala” for locals looking for something other than “dinner and talking head after talking head” in a society bash, he tells CultureMap.

CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston

