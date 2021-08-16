Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: EUR/GBP

By Pip Diddy
babypips.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/GBP hits the top of the Asia-London watchlist with employment data coming around soon from both the U.K. and Euro area. Will this textbook Fibonacci setup draw in sellers after the updates?. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily U.S. Session Watchlist looked at the triangle pattern on GBP/AUD, so be...

www.babypips.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbp#Gdp#Icymi#Eur Gbp#Pip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Euro
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Silver steady at $23.23 as the Asian session opens, DXY down 0.01%

As the Asian markets open, the white-metal trades up 0.05%. The US dollar has been in charge of Silver prices, as Fed’s bond tapering talks began at the last meeting. The silver slide was capped at $23.07, the next target is $22.00. The white-metal slides in the session, as the...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Tumbles Through 1.17 as Rally Unwinds

The GBP EUR exchange rate was -0.50% lower on Thursday as the recent rally in sterling began to unwind. The pair’s failure to hold gains above the yearly highs around 1.18 has seen profit-taking set in. The GBP to EUR has dropped to 1.1675 as traders fret about the latest...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Chart Art: Support and Resistance Levels for GBP/JPY and AUD/CAD

Thinking of taking off from your desks and calling it a week? Not before you check out these currency cross plays!. Today we’re checking out AUD/CAD’s downtrend and GBP/JPY retesting a key support and resistance zone. What do you think of these charts?. AUD/CAD: 1-hour. First up is a nice...
Businesscurrencylive.com

GBP/EUR: Pair Heads Towards €1.1650

The Pound has come under pressure after UK retail sales unexpectedly slumped lower in July. Retail sales ex fuel contracted -2.4% MoM in July, analysts had been expecting a 0.3% rise. The data comes following weaker than expected CPI inflation earlier in the week. The Euro is gaining ground after...
Businesscurrencylive.com

GBP/EUR: Pound Set For Weekly Losses, Retail Sales Next

The Pound Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate is extending losses for a second straight session. The pair settled -0.55% lower on Thursday at €1.1678. At 05:45 UTC, GBP/EUR trades -0.16% at €1.1658. The pair is on track to lose 0.8% across the week, its second straight week of losses. The Pound...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 20 Aug 2021 01:05GMT. Resumption of recent decline. 1.3726 - Tue's low (now res). 1.3666 - Thur's European morning low (now res). 1.3631 - Thur's 4-week low. 1.3573 - Jul's 5-1/2 month low. GBP/USD - 1.3639.. Cable remained under pressure y'day n fell fm 1.3758 (AUS) to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After finishing another descending structure at 1.1665 along with the correction towards 1.1702, EURUSD has formed a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1616; if to the upside – correct towards 1.1740 and then start a new decline to reach the above-mentioned target.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF, CHF/JPY, NZD/CHF

Swiss Franc, USD/CHF, EUR/CHF, CHF/JPY, NZD/CHF – Talking Points. USD/CHF gearing up for test of key trendline resistance following FOMC minutes. EUR/CHF outlook remains skewed lower after “death cross” formation. CHF/JPY continues to gyrate at resistance, support zone eyed below. NZD/CHF weakness exacerbated by recent lockdowns in New Zealand. USD/CHF...
Businessdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Glimmer of Hope for Sterling Bulls

Set a buy-stop at 1.3800 and a take-profit at 1.3900. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700. Set a sell-stop at 1.3725 (this week’s low). Add a take-profit at 1.3650 and a stop-loss at 1.3800. The GBP/USD pair retreated during the American and Asian sessions after the latest UK inflation data and...
Businesscurrencylive.com

GBP/EUR: Pound Retakes $1.1750

The Pound is advancing despite weaker than forecast CPI inflation data yesterday. The July CPI print revealed that price rose 2% YoY in July, down from 2.5% in June and softer than the 2.3% forecast. CPI in the Eurozone also came in weaker than forecast as -0.1% decline MoM. However,...
Businesscurrencylive.com

GBP/EUR: Euro Slides On Stronger USD Post FOMC Minutes

Pound (GBP) strengthens despite weaker CPI reading. The Pound Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate is pushing higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session. The pair settled +0.09% at €1.1742 on Wednesday. At 05:45 UTC, GBP/EUR trades +0.06% at €1.1754. The Pound pushed higher versus the Euro despite UK inflation...
MarketsForexTV.com

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy EUR/GBP – 19 August 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at the EUR/GBP and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. During the second half of this year, we anticipate the UK economy to continue to recover. The recovery will also be boosted because businesses are getting used to new trade links between the … Continued.
Marketsactionforex.com

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8502; (P) 0.8517; (R1) 0.8529;. Outlook in EUR/GBP remains unchanged for now and intraday bias remains neutral. Further fall is expected with 0.8556 resistance intact. On the downside, break of 0.8448 will resume the whole decline from 0.9799, to retest 0.8276 key long term support level. However, break of 0.8556 will bring stronger rebound back to 0.8668 resistance.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD seen grinding lower to 1.3700 – UOB

24-hoour view: “Our expectations for GBP to ‘test 1.3700’ did not materialize as it traded between 1.3731 and 1.3787 before closing largely unchanged at 1.3752 (+0.01%). The underlying tone still appears to be soft and we continue to see scope for GBP to test the major support at 1.3700 (minor support is at 1.3725). Resistance is at 1.3765 followed by 1.3785.”
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Bears take a brief pause ahead of UK CPI, FOMC minutes

A combination of factors prompted aggressive selling around GBP/USD on Tuesday. Worries that job losses will rise after the furlough scheme ends weighed on the GBP. The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven USD and contributed to the steep fall. The GBP/USD pair witnessed aggressive selling on Tuesday and dived to...
WorldFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP hovers near 0.8520 ahead of UK CPI

EUR/GBP edges higher in the Asian session on Wednesday. The Euro remains strong on mixed economic data. The sterling fails to sustain the gains on Jobs data. After making a high of 0.8537 in the previous session, EUR/GBP remains muted in the Asian session. The pair confides in a narrow trade band with an underlying bearish sentiment.
Retaildailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: This Sell-Off Seems Overdone

Set a buy-stop at 1.3800 and a take-profit at 1.3900. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700. Set a sell-stop at 1.3700 and a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3800. The GBP/USD price declined below a key support level ahead of the July UK consumer price index (CPI) data. The pair fell to 1.3730, which was the lowest level since July 23rd.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Gets Hammered on USD Strength

The British pound has suffered at the hands of the US dollar during the trading session on Tuesday, to go looking towards the 200 day EMA. The 200 day EMA sits just above the 1.37 level, an area that I would anticipate offering a significant amount of support, so whether or not we can simply slice through there is a completely different question, but at this point it certainly looks as if we are going to try. The fact that we are closing towards the bottom of the candlestick does in fact suggest that we are probably going to at least see an attempt to follow-through, so keep that in mind. If we break down below the 1.37 level, then it is possible that we could see a lot of negative pressure to try to send the British pound back to the 1.35 handle.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD hangs near multi-week lows, below mid-1.3700s post-UK CPI

GBP/USD was seen oscillating in a narrow trading range on Wednesday. A subdued USD price action was seen lending some support to the pair. Softer UK CPI print acted as a headwind for the GBP and capped gains. The GBP/USD pair held steady in the neutral territory, just below mid-1.3700s...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP falls on UK economic data, eyes 0.8500

EUR/GBP trades lower in the session, in line with the longer-term towards the downside. ECB and BoE monetary policy divergence favors the British pound. The sellers challenging 0.8500, eye this year low at 0.8450. The EUR/GBP edges lower in the session, hovers around 0.8508 for a 0.17% loss. Earlier in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy