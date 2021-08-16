Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: EUR/GBP

The British pound has suffered at the hands of the US dollar during the trading session on Tuesday, to go looking towards the 200 day EMA. The 200 day EMA sits just above the 1.37 level, an area that I would anticipate offering a significant amount of support, so whether or not we can simply slice through there is a completely different question, but at this point it certainly looks as if we are going to try. The fact that we are closing towards the bottom of the candlestick does in fact suggest that we are probably going to at least see an attempt to follow-through, so keep that in mind. If we break down below the 1.37 level, then it is possible that we could see a lot of negative pressure to try to send the British pound back to the 1.35 handle.