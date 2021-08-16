Cancel
Inside This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna's Downton Abbey wedding! Star who married the Queen's godson at Highclere Castle donned a sequin party dress, drank Guinness and danced the night away with Laura Whitmore

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna tied the knot with her Downton Abbey beau Harry Herbert at a traditional church wedding on Saturday, with guests including actor Richard E Grant and presenter Laura Whitmore taking to social media to share snaps of the big day.

The Irish chef, 46, looked radiant in her angelic lace gown at her wedding ceremony held at Highclere Castle, better known as the fictional Downton Abbey and birth place of her now-husband, 62.

Stars who made the exclusive guest list have been sharing a glimpse inside the stunning day, which saw the couple marry at the parish on Harry's estate, Church of Saint Michaels and All Angels, before throwing a lavish party for friends and family.

Among the guests was former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne who attended the nuptials with his fiancée Thea Rogers and their one-month-old son Beau.

The newlyweds could be seen drinking pints of Guinness and riding in a horse-drawn carriage to their reception in the grounds, where guests were treated to a performance from an Irish band.

Meanwhile Clodagh swapped her flowing lace gown for a second dress for the evening event, opting for a sequin number with a revealing scoop back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5scG_0bTO6vmr00
Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore posted a snap as the couple were driven away from their church ceremony to the reception in a horse-drawn carriage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYvsZ_0bTO6vmr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00hoRa_0bTO6vmr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNsZn_0bTO6vmr00
Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore posted a snap as the couple were driven away from their church ceremony to the reception in a horse-drawn carriage 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q9Zkk_0bTO6vmr00
The Irish chef, 46, looked radiant in her angelic lace gown at her wedding ceremony held at Highclere Castle, better known as the fictional Downton Abbey and birth place of her now-husband, 62
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gPex_0bTO6vmr00
Former chancellor George Osborne (right) and fiancée Thea Rogers were pictured with Beau for the first time in public at Highclere Castle, Hampshire 

The order of service featured a simple illustration of the stunning church on the Highclere estate in which the couple were married, as well as Clodagh and Harry's names.

In an intimate back-and-white photograph shared by one guest, the couple can be seen inside the church as they make their wedding vows to one another in front of a priest.

Meanwhile actor Richard E Grant shared a video as the pair danced out of the church with one another and greeted guests hand-in-hand with beaming smiles.

Snaps of the table settings at the reception revealed delicately drawn place names which were covered in illustrations of food and details of meals the guests would dine upon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTGA7_0bTO6vmr00
The order of service featured a simple illustration of the stunning church on the Highclere estate in which the couple were married, as well as Clodagh and Harry's names
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRC0w_0bTO6vmr00
In an intimate back-and-white photograph shared by one guest, the couple can be seen inside the church as they make their wedding vows to one another in front of a priest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcR8C_0bTO6vmr00
The bride could be seen raising her arm in elation as she walked out of the church arm-in-arm with her new husband while guests cheered around them 

Pink flowers and greenery adorned the tables, which were decorated with matching table clothes and napkins.

Later, the couple tucked into a wedding cake baked by London-based Californian baker Claire Ptak, who is renowned for making Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's cake on their big day.

The four-tiered cake featured an array of white and pink flowers scattered across the top.

While Claire is not a stickler for tradition, she is strident about using ethical, healthy ingredients. Her recipes often use wholegrain flours, less refined sugar and seasonal fruit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wcVPY_0bTO6vmr00
The newlyweds beamed as they joyfully greeted crowds of guests after the church ceremony, which took place on the Highclere Castle estate 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yx8sG_0bTO6vmr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vYFR_0bTO6vmr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vveMY_0bTO6vmr00
Meanwhile presenter Laura Whitmore revealed a closer look at the wedding breakfast the guests were dining on, which included oysters, sea bass and berry cheesecake 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069t0D_0bTO6vmr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u59P6_0bTO6vmr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WiT15_0bTO6vmr00
Later, the bride swapped her stunning floor length floral gown for a modern sequin dress with a scoop back as she took to the dance floor 

Videos shared by Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore revealed Clodagh paid tribute to her home country at the event with an Irish band performing to the delight of guests.

Clodagh - who first met Harry in 2017 - wowed in her bohemian-inspired lace dress which featured floral white embroidery around the waist, a V-neckline and elbow-length sleeves.

Meanwhile Harry - who is the Queen's godson - looked dapper in a morning suit which he teamed with a double-breasted cream waist coat and tie and a light blue hue.

A floral corsage was nestled in his blazer lapel and complemented Clodagh's bouquet of flowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gASfi_0bTO6vmr00
Congratulations! This Morning chef Clodagh tied the knot with her Downton Abbey beau Harry at a traditional church wedding on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46pmmG_0bTO6vmr00
Stunning: The Irish bride, 46, looked sensational as she waved to her guests
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023ZKG_0bTO6vmr00
Newlyweds: Clodagh, who met Harry in 2017, wowed in her bohemian-inspired dress which featured floral white embroidery around the waist, a V-neckline and elbow-length sleeves

The newlyweds looked like the picture of happiness as they exited the church venue in a horse drawn carriage which her husband steered.

Meanwhile Love Island presenter Laura, 36, dressed up for the occasion in a one-shoulder dress which contrasted panels of pink and black lace fabric.

It boasted a puffed shoulder and racy thigh-high split. The mother-of-one added height to her frame with black platform heels.

She draped a black handbag from Chanel over her shoulder and accessorised with cat-eye shades and a cream headpiece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cof4V_0bTO6vmr00
Guests: Love Island presenter Laura, 36, showcased her unique sense of style in a one-shoulder dress which contrasted panels of pink and black lace fabric
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SaSH_0bTO6vmr00
Looking good: Laura's figure-hugging ensemble featured a thigh-high split and she styled the look with black heels

Her husband Iain Stirling stood out from the crowd in a green tartan kilt which complemented his knee-high socks, navy waistcoat and blazer.

The politician, 50, looked smart in a navy suit while Thea embraced summer style in a floral dress as they chatted to Harry after the wedding ceremony.

Irish-born cook Clodagh lives in Hampshire's Broadspear House, a 300-year-old cottage nestled on the grounds of Highclere Park with her husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWtUz_0bTO6vmr00
Adorable! George Osborne also attended the nuptials with his fiancée Thea Rogers and their sweet one-month-old son Beau
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwuBa_0bTO6vmr00
Baby's first wedding! The doting dad appeared to be in great spirits as he chatted outside the church 

She lives and works in the property, which was gifted to Harry by his dad Lord Porchester, the 7th Earl of Carnarvon.

Harry is the brother of George Herbert, the current Earl of Carnarvon. While his grandfather discovered the tomb of Tutankhamun in Egypt in 1922.

Harry's family has owned Highclere Castle, where Downton Abbey was filmed, since the late 17th century.

Clodagh regularly shares snaps of her stunning 300-year-old cottage online, with chic modern interiors and a huge kitchen garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7xny_0bTO6vmr00
What an ancestral home! Harry's family has owned Highclere Castle, where Downton Abbey was filmed, since the late 17th century
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMCn5_0bTO6vmr00
Home sweet home: The beauty lives in Hampshire's Broadspear House, a 300-year-old cottage nestled on the grounds of Highclere Park with her husband (pictured in their pretty garden)

Clodagh announced her engagement to Harry in October after meeting at a Fortnum & Mason lunch through mutual friends in 2017.

At the time, Harry described the meeting as a 'sliding doors' moment, having been single two years following a 25-year marriage, from which he has three children.

Announcing the engagement on Instagram, Clodagh shared a snap snuggled up with her partner, writing: 'We got engaged! We are over the moon with happiness and thank everybody for the lovely warm wishes.'

And she later told The Today Show on RTÉ One: 'We are so happy, we got engaged about six weeks ago. We moved in together about two and a half years ago.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jg7zm_0bTO6vmr00
TV star: Clodagh is regularly seen on This Morning and back in June, Holly Willoughby managed to reveal the bride's secret wedding cake live on air

Speaking to EVOKE, she previously lauded her fiancé for being 'one of the kindest people' she has ever met in her life.

'He's so lovely and he makes me be a better person. He's made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm so lucky.'

Clodagh's partner Harry's father Henry was a longtime friend and racing manager to Queen Elizabeth II from 1969.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYHN8_0bTO6vmr00
All about the preparations! Clodagh shared a snap of herself to Instagram on Friday as the last minute wedding prep got underway

Her Majesty reportedly called Henry 'Porchie,' affectionately based on his title, Lord Porchester and he is seen appearing in the first two seasons of The Crown played by Joseph Kloska.

Harry is the CEO of the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing syndicate and also works for the Qatari Royal Family. His brother-in-law, John Warren, is the Queen's racing manager.

Old Etonian Harry has remained close to members of the Royal Family, and has been snapped at the races with the late Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cornwall.

