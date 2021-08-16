Cancel
Chester County, PA

Jewelry Thieves Sought In Chester County

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST CHESTER – Authorities in Chester County are looking for two suspects involved in a burglary at Big Jewelers at 15 West Gay Street in West Chester. Around 8:49 p.m. on Aug. 13, police responded to a report of a burglary in progress. When they arrived, it was determined that someone had forced their way into the store and removed jewelry. Police are seeking two black male suspects. Surveillance pictures of the suspects can be seen below. Anyone who can identify the suspects should contact West Chester Borough Police at 610-696-2700.

wdac.com

