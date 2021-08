Ethan Thomson has been named assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Brevard College men's lacrosse program, announced Head Coach Darry Thornton. "Coach Thomson continues to work tirelessly for the men's lacrosse team both on and off the field here at Brevard," said Thornton. "He has made a positive impact on our program, especially with our student-athletes. This new promotion is a reflection of his hard work, dedication, excellent recruiting and the great relationships he has built, as a member of our coaching staff."